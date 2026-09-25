Tata Aeris Launched at Rs 5.29 Lakh, Bookings Open

The front features sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and a gloss-black grille. The bumper features less black cladding than the Tiago, giving the sedan a cleaner appearance.

The Tata Aeris follows a design and cabin layout heavily inspired by the Tiago, while bringing several updates to the exterior and equipment list.

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tata Aeris in India, replacing what was earlier expected to be the facelifted Tigor. The new sub-four-metre sedan has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹5.29 lakh.

The side profile includes blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on higher variants. Lower-spec petrol versions and all CNG variants get 14-inch wheels.

At the rear, the sedan appears to feature a connected tail-light design, with revised graphics and additional detailing.

Interior

Inside, the Aeris gets a Lalitpur Grey cabin with dual-tone seats. The dashboard and centre console layout closely resemble the Tiago, including a new two-spoke steering wheel, segmented digital instrument cluster and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Powertrain

Tata is offering the Aeris with both petrol and i-CNG powertrains. The petrol engine produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the CNG version develops 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both powertrains are available with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options.

Bookings for the Tata Aeris open today, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 11.

Tata Aeris Features

Sleek LED headlights with eyebrow LED DRLs

Gloss-black grille

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

14-inch wheels on select variants and CNG models

Blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Segmented digital instrument cluster

Two-spoke steering wheel

Wireless charging

Rear AC vents

Horizontal AC vents

Rotary drive selector on automatic variants

360-degree camera

Dashcam recording function

6 airbags

Ventilated front seats

Dual-cylinder CNG setup

227-litre boot space expected for the CNG version

The Aeris will be available in Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White colour options.

Tata Aeris Engine and Transmission

The petrol version uses a 1.2-litre engine producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the i-CNG version produces 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both are offered with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission.

Tata's dual-cylinder CNG arrangement is a key highlight, allowing the sedan to retain 227 litres of boot space. This setup is expected to give the Aeris one of the largest CNG boot capacities in its segment.

Tata Aeris Variants and Prices Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Smart ₹5.29 lakh - ₹6.29 lakh - Pure ₹6.14 lakh ₹6.69 lakh ₹7.14 lakh ₹7.69 lakh Pure+ ₹6.74 lakh ₹7.29 lakh ₹7.74 lakh ₹8.29 lakh Creative ₹7.49 lakh ₹8.04 lakh ₹8.49 lakh ₹9.04 lakh Accomplished ₹8.19 lakh ₹8.74 lakh ₹9.19 lakh ₹9.74 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.