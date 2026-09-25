Automotive

Tata Aeris Launched at Rs 5.29 Lakh, Bookings Open

Tata Aeris replaces the Tigor facelift with new styling, Tiago-inspired interiors, petrol and CNG options, and prices starting at ₹5.29 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Tata Aeris
Tata Aeris launched today at Rs 5.29 lakh
Advertisement

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tata Aeris in India, replacing what was earlier expected to be the facelifted Tigor. The new sub-four-metre sedan has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹5.29 lakh.

The Tata Aeris follows a design and cabin layout heavily inspired by the Tiago, while bringing several updates to the exterior and equipment list.

Exterior Design

The front features sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and a gloss-black grille. The bumper features less black cladding than the Tiago, giving the sedan a cleaner appearance.

Advertisement

The side profile includes blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on higher variants. Lower-spec petrol versions and all CNG variants get 14-inch wheels.

At the rear, the sedan appears to feature a connected tail-light design, with revised graphics and additional detailing.

Interior

Inside, the Aeris gets a Lalitpur Grey cabin with dual-tone seats. The dashboard and centre console layout closely resemble the Tiago, including a new two-spoke steering wheel, segmented digital instrument cluster and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Powertrain

Tata is offering the Aeris with both petrol and i-CNG powertrains. The petrol engine produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the CNG version develops 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both powertrains are available with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options.

Bookings for the Tata Aeris open today, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 11.

Tata Aeris Features

  • Sleek LED headlights with eyebrow LED DRLs

  • Gloss-black grille

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • 14-inch wheels on select variants and CNG models

  • Blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Segmented digital instrument cluster

  • Two-spoke steering wheel

  • Wireless charging

  • Rear AC vents

  • Horizontal AC vents

  • Rotary drive selector on automatic variants

  • 360-degree camera

  • Dashcam recording function

  • 6 airbags

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Dual-cylinder CNG setup

  • 227-litre boot space expected for the CNG version

The Aeris will be available in Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White colour options.

Tata Aeris Engine and Transmission

The petrol version uses a 1.2-litre engine producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the i-CNG version produces 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both are offered with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission.

Tata's dual-cylinder CNG arrangement is a key highlight, allowing the sedan to retain 227 litres of boot space. This setup is expected to give the Aeris one of the largest CNG boot capacities in its segment.

Tata Aeris Variants and Prices
VariantPetrol MTPetrol AMTCNG MTCNG AMT
Smart₹5.29 lakh-₹6.29 lakh-
Pure₹6.14 lakh₹6.69 lakh₹7.14 lakh₹7.69 lakh
Pure+₹6.74 lakh₹7.29 lakh₹7.74 lakh₹8.29 lakh
Creative₹7.49 lakh₹8.04 lakh₹8.49 lakh₹9.04 lakh
Accomplished₹8.19 lakh₹8.74 lakh₹9.19 lakh₹9.74 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

Advertisement

Topics

Automotive Industry News

Share

Loading comments...