Tata Aeris Launched at Rs 5.29 Lakh, Bookings Open

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tata Aeris in India, replacing what was earlier expected to be the facelifted Tigor. The new sub-four-metre sedan has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹5.29 lakh.
The Tata Aeris follows a design and cabin layout heavily inspired by the Tiago, while bringing several updates to the exterior and equipment list.
Exterior Design
The front features sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and a gloss-black grille. The bumper features less black cladding than the Tiago, giving the sedan a cleaner appearance.
The side profile includes blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on higher variants. Lower-spec petrol versions and all CNG variants get 14-inch wheels.
At the rear, the sedan appears to feature a connected tail-light design, with revised graphics and additional detailing.
Interior
Inside, the Aeris gets a Lalitpur Grey cabin with dual-tone seats. The dashboard and centre console layout closely resemble the Tiago, including a new two-spoke steering wheel, segmented digital instrument cluster and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Powertrain
Tata is offering the Aeris with both petrol and i-CNG powertrains. The petrol engine produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the CNG version develops 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both powertrains are available with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options.
Bookings for the Tata Aeris open today, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 11.
Tata Aeris Features
Sleek LED headlights with eyebrow LED DRLs
Gloss-black grille
15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
14-inch wheels on select variants and CNG models
Blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Segmented digital instrument cluster
Two-spoke steering wheel
Wireless charging
Rear AC vents
Horizontal AC vents
Rotary drive selector on automatic variants
360-degree camera
Dashcam recording function
6 airbags
Ventilated front seats
Dual-cylinder CNG setup
227-litre boot space expected for the CNG version
The Aeris will be available in Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White colour options.
Tata Aeris Engine and Transmission
The petrol version uses a 1.2-litre engine producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm, while the i-CNG version produces 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm. Both are offered with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission.
Tata's dual-cylinder CNG arrangement is a key highlight, allowing the sedan to retain 227 litres of boot space. This setup is expected to give the Aeris one of the largest CNG boot capacities in its segment.
All prices are ex-showroom.