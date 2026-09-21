Tata Aeris Teased Ahead of September 25 Launch With New Look

The latest teaser reveals the Aeris in a new purple paint shade, while the overall design remains close to the patent images that surfaced earlier.

The facelifted Tata Tigor will reportedly be launched as the 'Tata Aeris' on September 25, with the company already teasing the upcoming sedan.

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce a refreshed version of its sub-four-metre sedan, but the updated model will arrive with a new identity.

Exterior Updates

The facelift brings several styling updates, including redesigned headlamps with LED reflectors and integrated LED daytime running lights.

The sedan is also expected to feature LED fog lamps, refreshed LED taillights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille and a new set of alloy wheels.

Interior and Technology

The cabin is also expected to receive a substantial technology upgrade. The Aeris could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

The two-spoke steering wheel is expected to feature an updated button layout, while Type-C charging ports and a new air-conditioning control panel could further modernise the interior.

Other expected features include a 360-degree camera, electrically folding ORVMs and rear AC vents. Automatic variants are also expected to receive a rotary dial in place of the conventional lever for selecting drive modes.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Tata Aeris is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It could continue with five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, while CNG variants are also expected to be part of the lineup.

Safety

Tata Motors is also expected to strengthen the sedan's safety package with features such as six airbags, although the final equipment list is yet to be confirmed.

Launch

Tata Aeris will officially launch on September 25, when the company is expected to reveal its complete specifications, variant details and pricing.

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Tata Aeris expected features

Exterior

New purple paint option

Redesigned LED headlamps with LED reflectors

Integrated LED DRLs

LED fog lights

Fresh LED taillights

Reprofiled front and rear bumpers

Redesigned grille

New alloy wheels

Interior and technology

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Fully digital instrument cluster

New two-spoke steering wheel

Updated steering-mounted controls

Type-C charging ports

New AC control panel

Rear AC vents

360-degree camera

Electrically folding ORVMs

Powertrain

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

5-speed manual gearbox

AMT gearbox

CNG variants expected

Safety