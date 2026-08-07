Rather than introducing an entirely new generation, Tata Motors has focused on giving one of its best-selling SUVs a distinctive identity.

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon CAMO Edition in India with a rugged, military-inspired appearance, exclusive cosmetic upgrades, and a few additional convenience features, while retaining the trusted mechanical package of the standard Nexon.

The Indian SUV market continues to witness intense competition, with manufacturers introducing new variants to keep their products fresh and attract a wider range of buyers.

The CAMO Edition is aimed at customers who want their vehicle to stand out on the road without paying a premium for major mechanical upgrades.

Key Highlights

Exclusive Colors

Features Munnar Mist (a shifting grey-green shade) and Coorg Cloud (an understated grey-silver shade).

Stealth Accents

Swaps out standard chrome for gloss black treatments on the front grille, ORVMs, and roof.

Unique Branding

Features bold Camo badges on the front fenders and "Camo" perforated motifs stitched directly onto the front headrests.

Larger Touchscreen

Upgrades to a massive 12.3-inch Harman infotainment system, which is larger than the 10.25-inch screen found on standard Creative trims.

Premium Audio

Pairs with a high-fidelity 9-speaker JBL sound system for an immersive cabin audio experience.

Dual-Facing Recording

Comes equipped with a factory-fitted dashcam that records both the road ahead and the interior cabin.

360-Degree Integration

Connects seamlessly with the existing 360-degree camera system to capture footage for enhanced security and insurance claims.

Industry Innovation

The Camo Edition is offered with Tata's twin-cylinder Turbo-CNG powertrain, delivering 100 hp without sacrificing boot space.

Specifications Of Tata Nexon CAMO

The Tata Nexon Camo Edition retains the mechanical architecture of the standard Nexon but packages it across three distinct engine options, including the industry-first Turbo-CNG.

Engine And Performance Options

Buyers can choose from three turbocharged powertrains tailored to different driving needs.

Engine And Performance Specification Details 1.2L Revotron Turbo-Petrol Configuration 3-cylinder, 1199 cc Maximum Power 120 hp at 5500 rpm Maximum Torque 170 Nm between 1750 and 4000 rpm Fuel Capacity 44 litres 1.5L Revotorq Turbo-Diesel Configuration 4-cylinder, 1497 cc Maximum Power 115 hp at 3750 rpm Maximum Torque 260 Nm from 1500 to 2750 rpm Fuel Capacity 44 litres 1.2L iCNG Variant Configuration 3-cylinder, 1199 cc Turbo-CNG Maximum Power 100 hp at 5500 rpm Maximum Torque 170 Nm between 1750 and 4000 rpm Tank Layout 60-litre water-capacity tank

Transmission Options

A 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) serves as the standard option available for the Petrol, Diesel, and CNG variants.

For automatic convenience, a 6-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) is offered with both the Petrol and Diesel configurations.

Additionally, the Turbo-Petrol engine can be paired exclusively with a high-performance 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) system that features steering-mounted paddle shifters for enhanced driving control.

Dimensions And Capacities

The sub-four-meter footprint makes it highly manoeuvrable while maintaining excellent ground clearance for rough roads.

Dimensions And Capacities Specification Details Length 3,995 mm Width 1,804 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm Ground Clearance 208 mm (Unladen) Boot Space 382 Litres (Petrol/Diesel)

Suspension, Brakes And Tyres

The vehicle's mechanical foundation relies on an independent, lower wishbone McPherson strut setup with coil springs at the front, paired with a semi-independent open profile twist beam suspension featuring dual-path struts at the rear.

A combination of front disc brakes and rear drum brakes manages braking performance.

For road contact, the Creative trims and above come equipped with 215/60 R16 radius tubeless alloy wheels.

Launch And Pricing Details

Tata Nexon Camo Edition was officially launched on August 6, 2026.

The price starts at ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.