The Indian SUV market continues to witness intense competition, with manufacturers introducing new variants to keep their products fresh and attract a wider range of buyers.
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon CAMO Edition in India with a rugged, military-inspired appearance, exclusive cosmetic upgrades, and a few additional convenience features, while retaining the trusted mechanical package of the standard Nexon.
Rather than introducing an entirely new generation, Tata Motors has focused on giving one of its best-selling SUVs a distinctive identity.
The CAMO Edition is aimed at customers who want their vehicle to stand out on the road without paying a premium for major mechanical upgrades.
Key Highlights
Exclusive Colors
Stealth Accents
Unique Branding
Larger Touchscreen
Premium Audio
Dual-Facing Recording
360-Degree Integration
Industry Innovation
Specifications Of Tata Nexon CAMO
The Tata Nexon Camo Edition retains the mechanical architecture of the standard Nexon but packages it across three distinct engine options, including the industry-first Turbo-CNG.
Engine And Performance Options
Buyers can choose from three turbocharged powertrains tailored to different driving needs.
Transmission Options
A 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) serves as the standard option available for the Petrol, Diesel, and CNG variants.
For automatic convenience, a 6-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) is offered with both the Petrol and Diesel configurations.
Additionally, the Turbo-Petrol engine can be paired exclusively with a high-performance 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) system that features steering-mounted paddle shifters for enhanced driving control.
Dimensions And Capacities
The sub-four-meter footprint makes it highly manoeuvrable while maintaining excellent ground clearance for rough roads.
Suspension, Brakes And Tyres
The vehicle's mechanical foundation relies on an independent, lower wishbone McPherson strut setup with coil springs at the front, paired with a semi-independent open profile twist beam suspension featuring dual-path struts at the rear.
A combination of front disc brakes and rear drum brakes manages braking performance.
For road contact, the Creative trims and above come equipped with 215/60 R16 radius tubeless alloy wheels.
Launch And Pricing Details
Tata Nexon Camo Edition was officially launched on August 6, 2026.
The price starts at ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.