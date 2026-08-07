Automotive

Tata Nexon CAMO Edition Launched at ₹9.99 Lakh With New Features

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon CAMO Edition in India with rugged styling, exclusive colour options, black accents, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, JBL audio system and dual-view dashcam. Available with petrol, diesel and Turbo-CNG engines, the special edition starts at ₹9.99 lakh.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Tata Nexon CAMO
Tata Nexon CAMO with new mechanical upgrades
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The Indian SUV market continues to witness intense competition, with manufacturers introducing new variants to keep their products fresh and attract a wider range of buyers.

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon CAMO Edition in India with a rugged, military-inspired appearance, exclusive cosmetic upgrades, and a few additional convenience features, while retaining the trusted mechanical package of the standard Nexon.

Rather than introducing an entirely new generation, Tata Motors has focused on giving one of its best-selling SUVs a distinctive identity.

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The CAMO Edition is aimed at customers who want their vehicle to stand out on the road without paying a premium for major mechanical upgrades.

Key Highlights

Exclusive Colors

  • Features Munnar Mist (a shifting grey-green shade) and Coorg Cloud (an understated grey-silver shade).

Stealth Accents

  • Swaps out standard chrome for gloss black treatments on the front grille, ORVMs, and roof.

Unique Branding

  • Features bold Camo badges on the front fenders and "Camo" perforated motifs stitched directly onto the front headrests.

Larger Touchscreen

  • Upgrades to a massive 12.3-inch Harman infotainment system, which is larger than the 10.25-inch screen found on standard Creative trims.

Premium Audio

  • Pairs with a high-fidelity 9-speaker JBL sound system for an immersive cabin audio experience.

Dual-Facing Recording

  • Comes equipped with a factory-fitted dashcam that records both the road ahead and the interior cabin.

360-Degree Integration

  • Connects seamlessly with the existing 360-degree camera system to capture footage for enhanced security and insurance claims.

Industry Innovation

  • The Camo Edition is offered with Tata's twin-cylinder Turbo-CNG powertrain, delivering 100 hp without sacrificing boot space.

Specifications Of Tata Nexon CAMO

The Tata Nexon Camo Edition retains the mechanical architecture of the standard Nexon but packages it across three distinct engine options, including the industry-first Turbo-CNG.

Engine And Performance Options

Buyers can choose from three turbocharged powertrains tailored to different driving needs.

Engine And Performance
SpecificationDetails
1.2L Revotron Turbo-Petrol
Configuration3-cylinder, 1199 cc
Maximum Power120 hp at 5500 rpm
Maximum Torque170 Nm between 1750 and 4000 rpm
Fuel Capacity44 litres
1.5L Revotorq Turbo-Diesel
Configuration4-cylinder, 1497 cc
Maximum Power115 hp at 3750 rpm
Maximum Torque260 Nm from 1500 to 2750 rpm
Fuel Capacity44 litres
1.2L iCNG Variant
Configuration3-cylinder, 1199 cc Turbo-CNG
Maximum Power100 hp at 5500 rpm
Maximum Torque170 Nm between 1750 and 4000 rpm
Tank Layout60-litre water-capacity tank

Transmission Options

A 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) serves as the standard option available for the Petrol, Diesel, and CNG variants.

For automatic convenience, a 6-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) is offered with both the Petrol and Diesel configurations.

Additionally, the Turbo-Petrol engine can be paired exclusively with a high-performance 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) system that features steering-mounted paddle shifters for enhanced driving control.

Dimensions And Capacities

The sub-four-meter footprint makes it highly manoeuvrable while maintaining excellent ground clearance for rough roads.

Dimensions And Capacities
SpecificationDetails
Length3,995 mm
Width1,804 mm
Height1,620 mm
Wheelbase2,498 mm
Ground Clearance208 mm (Unladen)
Boot Space382 Litres (Petrol/Diesel)

Suspension, Brakes And Tyres

The vehicle's mechanical foundation relies on an independent, lower wishbone McPherson strut setup with coil springs at the front, paired with a semi-independent open profile twist beam suspension featuring dual-path struts at the rear.

A combination of front disc brakes and rear drum brakes manages braking performance.

For road contact, the Creative trims and above come equipped with 215/60 R16 radius tubeless alloy wheels.

Launch And Pricing Details

Tata Nexon Camo Edition was officially launched on August 6, 2026.

The price starts at ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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