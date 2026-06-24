Automotive

Tata Sierra EV to Debut on June 30; Design, Range & Features Revealed

Tata Motors is set to unveil the Sierra EV on June 30. Expected to share its platform and battery options with the Harrier EV, the electric SUV could offer up to 627km+ range, AWD capability, a triple-screen setup, and premium features, with prices likely between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV design and feature revealed

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the much-anticipated Sierra EV on June 30, marking the return of one of the brand's most iconic nameplates in an all-electric avatar.

Ahead of its launch, Tata has revealed the exterior design of the midsize electric SUV, which remains largely faithful to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart while incorporating the brand's signature EV styling cues.

Exterior Design

The Sierra EV adopts a familiar design language seen on Tata's other electric vehicles. At the front, the traditional grille has been replaced by a body-coloured blanked-off panel, differentiating it from the ICE version.

While the LED lighting setup remains unchanged, the EV version omits the "Sierra" branding positioned below the light bar on the standard model.

Further changes include a gloss-black front bumper treatment and a faux silver skid plate. Along the sides and rear, visual differences are minimal, limited mainly to Sierra. EV badges on the front doors and tailgate.

The 19-inch alloy wheels are also shared with the ICE version, although Tata is expected to introduce exclusive EV-specific colour options, including a new silver shade.

Interior & Features

Inside, Tata has yet to reveal the cabin, but the Sierra EV is expected to mirror the ICE model closely. Higher variants are likely to feature a triple-screen layout comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Lower trims could receive a dual-screen setup along with a head-up display.

Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, multiple drive modes, and connected-car technology.

Powertrain & Battery

Mechanically, the Sierra EV is expected to share much of its hardware with the Harrier EV. It will likely be based on Tata's Acti.ev+ architecture and could be offered with 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack options.

The SUV is also expected to inherit the Harrier EV's all-wheel-drive configuration. While official range figures have not been announced, the Sierra EV could potentially exceed the Harrier EV's claimed range of up to 627km.

Price & Rivals

Positioned between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata's expanding electric vehicle lineup, the Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e Vitara.

Expected Tata Sierra EV Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Platform & Battery
PlatformTata Acti.ev+ architecture
Battery Pack65kWh battery pack (expected), 75kWh battery pack (expected)
RangeExpected to exceed 627km (claimed)
Drivetrain
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive variants expected, All-wheel-drive (AWD) option likely
Exterior
GrilleBlanked-off EV grille
LightingLED light bar
BadgingSierra.ev badging
Wheels19-inch alloy wheels
ColoursEV-exclusive colour options
Display & Infotainment
Instrument Cluster10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
Central Touchscreen12.3-inch central touchscreen
Passenger Display12.3-inch passenger display (top variants)
HUDHead-up display
Comfort & Convenience
SunroofPanoramic sunroof
Front SeatsPowered front seats, Ventilated front seats
AudioPremium audio system
Drive ModesMultiple drive modes
Pricing & Competition
Expected PriceRs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)
Expected RivalsMahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara

Topics

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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