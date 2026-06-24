The Sierra EV adopts a familiar design language seen on Tata's other electric vehicles. At the front, the traditional grille has been replaced by a body-coloured blanked-off panel, differentiating it from the ICE version.

Ahead of its launch, Tata has revealed the exterior design of the midsize electric SUV, which remains largely faithful to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart while incorporating the brand's signature EV styling cues.

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the much-anticipated Sierra EV on June 30, marking the return of one of the brand's most iconic nameplates in an all-electric avatar.

While the LED lighting setup remains unchanged, the EV version omits the "Sierra" branding positioned below the light bar on the standard model.

Further changes include a gloss-black front bumper treatment and a faux silver skid plate. Along the sides and rear, visual differences are minimal, limited mainly to Sierra. EV badges on the front doors and tailgate.

The 19-inch alloy wheels are also shared with the ICE version, although Tata is expected to introduce exclusive EV-specific colour options, including a new silver shade.

Interior & Features

Inside, Tata has yet to reveal the cabin, but the Sierra EV is expected to mirror the ICE model closely. Higher variants are likely to feature a triple-screen layout comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Lower trims could receive a dual-screen setup along with a head-up display.

Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, multiple drive modes, and connected-car technology.

Powertrain & Battery

Mechanically, the Sierra EV is expected to share much of its hardware with the Harrier EV. It will likely be based on Tata's Acti.ev+ architecture and could be offered with 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack options.

The SUV is also expected to inherit the Harrier EV's all-wheel-drive configuration. While official range figures have not been announced, the Sierra EV could potentially exceed the Harrier EV's claimed range of up to 627km.

Price & Rivals

Positioned between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata's expanding electric vehicle lineup, the Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e Vitara.