Automotive

Tata Sierra EV launched in India at Rs 18.79 lakh with up to 665 km claimed range

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers dual-motor AWD, up to 665 km claimed range, a triple-screen cabin, Level 2 ADAS, and 120kW fast charging, with deliveries beginning on July 15.

M
Maheswari
·4 min read
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV launched in India

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Sierra EV in India, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship variant is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV becomes the seventh electric vehicle in Tata Motors' growing EV portfolio.

Bookings for the electric SUV commence today, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 15.

Design & Exterior

The Sierra EV retains the iconic upright silhouette of its ICE sibling but introduces several EV-exclusive styling updates. These include a closed-off body-coloured front grille, a redesigned front bumper, distinctive electric vehicle accents, and newly designed 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.

The SUV also features a QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) badge on all-wheel-drive variants, highlighting its dual-motor powertrain.

Tata Motors is offering the Sierra EV in Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturn, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Cloud. Among these, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturn are exclusive to the QWD variants.

Interior & Features

Inside, the Sierra EV features a modern, technology-focused cabin with a triple-screen layout. The dashboard houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Tata says the cabin incorporates sustainable materials, including recycled plastics, to reduce its environmental impact.

The feature list includes a wireless phone charger, air purifier, A-Valet autonomous parking system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear sunblinds, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a powered tailgate.

The Sierra EV also becomes the first vehicle to support Dolby Atmos via Apple CarPlay, delivering the experience through a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system. Another highlight is the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD), which offers four display modes - Standard, Immersive, Personal, and Snow.

Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), six airbags, and a 540-degree surround-view camera.

Powertrain & Battery

Powering the Sierra EV is a dual-motor setup, with a 175kW motor mounted at the rear and a 103kW motor at the front. The rear motor produces 240Nm of torque, while the front motor develops 164Nm, resulting in a combined output of 504Nm of peak torque. Multiple drive modes allow drivers to optimize performance for different driving conditions.

Customers can choose between 75kWh and 63kWh LFP HV battery packs. The larger 75kWh battery delivers a claimed MIDC range of 665 km and a real-world range of over 500 km, while the 63kWh battery offers a claimed range of 565 km.

Charging options include 120kW DC fast charging, 7.2kW AC charging, and 3.3kW AC charging. Using the 120kW fast charger, the Sierra EV can gain more than 250 km of driving range in just 15 minutes.

The electric SUV also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, allowing it to power other vehicles and external electrical devices.

Tata Sierra EV Specifications

Dimensions & Design

  • EV-exclusive closed-off body-coloured front grille

  • Redesigned front bumper

  • EV-specific exterior styling elements

  • 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels

  • Upright Sierra silhouette

  • QWD badge on dual-motor variants

Color Options

  • Rishikesh Rapids (QWD exclusive)

  • Nainital Nocturn (QWD exclusive)

  • Pristine White

  • Andaman Adventure

  • Pure Grey

  • Bengal Rouge

  • Coorg Cloud

Interior

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 12.3-inch passenger display

  • Sustainable cabin materials with recycled plastics

Features

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Air purifier

  • A-Valet autonomous parking

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Ambient lighting

  • Rear sunblinds

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Powered tailgate

  • Dolby Atmos support via Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker JBL Black sound system

  • Head-Up Display (HUD)

    • Standard Mode

    • Immersive Mode

    • Personal Mode

    • Snow Mode

Safety

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

  • Six airbags

  • 540-degree surround-view camera

Powertrain

  • Rear Motor: 175kW, 240Nm

  • Front Motor: 103kW, 164Nm

  • Combined Peak Torque: 504Nm

  • Multiple drive modes

  • Quad Wheel Drive (QWD)

Battery & Range

63kWh LFP HV Battery

  • Claimed range: 565 km

75kWh LFP HV Battery

  • Claimed MIDC range: 665 km

  • Real-world range: Over 500 km

Charging

  • 120kW DC fast charging

  • 7.2kW AC charging

  • 3.3kW AC charging

  • Adds over 250 km of range in 15 minutes (120kW charger)

  • Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging

  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging

Price (Ex-showroom)
VariantPrice
Base VariantRs 18.79 lakh
Top VariantRs 24.79 lakh

Availability

  • Bookings: Open now

  • Deliveries: From July 15

Topics

Automotive Industry News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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