The Sierra EV retains the iconic upright silhouette of its ICE sibling but introduces several EV-exclusive styling updates. These include a closed-off body-coloured front grille, a redesigned front bumper, distinctive electric vehicle accents, and newly designed 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Bookings for the electric SUV commence today, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 15.

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Sierra EV in India, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship variant is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV becomes the seventh electric vehicle in Tata Motors' growing EV portfolio.

The SUV also features a QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) badge on all-wheel-drive variants, highlighting its dual-motor powertrain.

Tata Motors is offering the Sierra EV in Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturn, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Cloud. Among these, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturn are exclusive to the QWD variants.

Interior & Features

Inside, the Sierra EV features a modern, technology-focused cabin with a triple-screen layout. The dashboard houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Tata says the cabin incorporates sustainable materials, including recycled plastics, to reduce its environmental impact.

The feature list includes a wireless phone charger, air purifier, A-Valet autonomous parking system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear sunblinds, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a powered tailgate.

The Sierra EV also becomes the first vehicle to support Dolby Atmos via Apple CarPlay, delivering the experience through a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system. Another highlight is the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD), which offers four display modes - Standard, Immersive, Personal, and Snow.

Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), six airbags, and a 540-degree surround-view camera.

Powertrain & Battery

Powering the Sierra EV is a dual-motor setup, with a 175kW motor mounted at the rear and a 103kW motor at the front. The rear motor produces 240Nm of torque, while the front motor develops 164Nm, resulting in a combined output of 504Nm of peak torque. Multiple drive modes allow drivers to optimize performance for different driving conditions.

Customers can choose between 75kWh and 63kWh LFP HV battery packs. The larger 75kWh battery delivers a claimed MIDC range of 665 km and a real-world range of over 500 km, while the 63kWh battery offers a claimed range of 565 km.

Charging options include 120kW DC fast charging, 7.2kW AC charging, and 3.3kW AC charging. Using the 120kW fast charger, the Sierra EV can gain more than 250 km of driving range in just 15 minutes.

The electric SUV also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, allowing it to power other vehicles and external electrical devices.

Tata Sierra EV Specifications

Dimensions & Design

EV-exclusive closed-off body-coloured front grille

Redesigned front bumper

EV-specific exterior styling elements

18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels

Upright Sierra silhouette

QWD badge on dual-motor variants

Color Options

Rishikesh Rapids (QWD exclusive)

Nainital Nocturn (QWD exclusive)

Pristine White

Andaman Adventure

Pure Grey

Bengal Rouge

Coorg Cloud

Interior

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch passenger display

Sustainable cabin materials with recycled plastics

Features

Wireless phone charger

Air purifier

A-Valet autonomous parking

Ventilated front seats

Ambient lighting

Rear sunblinds

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Powered tailgate

Dolby Atmos support via Apple CarPlay

12-speaker JBL Black sound system

Head-Up Display (HUD) Standard Mode Immersive Mode Personal Mode Snow Mode



Safety

Level 2 ADAS

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Six airbags

540-degree surround-view camera

Powertrain

Rear Motor: 175kW, 240Nm

Front Motor: 103kW, 164Nm

Combined Peak Torque: 504Nm

Multiple drive modes

Quad Wheel Drive (QWD)

Battery & Range

63kWh LFP HV Battery

Claimed range: 565 km

75kWh LFP HV Battery

Claimed MIDC range: 665 km

Real-world range: Over 500 km

Charging

120kW DC fast charging

7.2kW AC charging

3.3kW AC charging

Adds over 250 km of range in 15 minutes (120kW charger)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging

Price (Ex-showroom) Variant Price Base Variant Rs 18.79 lakh Top Variant Rs 24.79 lakh

Availability