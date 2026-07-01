Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Sierra EV in India, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship variant is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV becomes the seventh electric vehicle in Tata Motors' growing EV portfolio.
Bookings for the electric SUV commence today, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 15.
Design & Exterior
The Sierra EV retains the iconic upright silhouette of its ICE sibling but introduces several EV-exclusive styling updates. These include a closed-off body-coloured front grille, a redesigned front bumper, distinctive electric vehicle accents, and newly designed 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.
The SUV also features a QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) badge on all-wheel-drive variants, highlighting its dual-motor powertrain.
Tata Motors is offering the Sierra EV in Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturn, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Cloud. Among these, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturn are exclusive to the QWD variants.
Interior & Features
Inside, the Sierra EV features a modern, technology-focused cabin with a triple-screen layout. The dashboard houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Tata says the cabin incorporates sustainable materials, including recycled plastics, to reduce its environmental impact.
The feature list includes a wireless phone charger, air purifier, A-Valet autonomous parking system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear sunblinds, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a powered tailgate.
The Sierra EV also becomes the first vehicle to support Dolby Atmos via Apple CarPlay, delivering the experience through a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system. Another highlight is the advanced Head-Up Display (HUD), which offers four display modes - Standard, Immersive, Personal, and Snow.
Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), six airbags, and a 540-degree surround-view camera.
Powertrain & Battery
Powering the Sierra EV is a dual-motor setup, with a 175kW motor mounted at the rear and a 103kW motor at the front. The rear motor produces 240Nm of torque, while the front motor develops 164Nm, resulting in a combined output of 504Nm of peak torque. Multiple drive modes allow drivers to optimize performance for different driving conditions.
Customers can choose between 75kWh and 63kWh LFP HV battery packs. The larger 75kWh battery delivers a claimed MIDC range of 665 km and a real-world range of over 500 km, while the 63kWh battery offers a claimed range of 565 km.
Charging options include 120kW DC fast charging, 7.2kW AC charging, and 3.3kW AC charging. Using the 120kW fast charger, the Sierra EV can gain more than 250 km of driving range in just 15 minutes.
The electric SUV also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, allowing it to power other vehicles and external electrical devices.
Tata Sierra EV Specifications
Dimensions & Design
EV-exclusive closed-off body-coloured front grille
Redesigned front bumper
EV-specific exterior styling elements
18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels
Upright Sierra silhouette
QWD badge on dual-motor variants
Color Options
Interior
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
12.3-inch passenger display
Sustainable cabin materials with recycled plastics
Features
Wireless phone charger
Air purifier
A-Valet autonomous parking
Ventilated front seats
Ambient lighting
Rear sunblinds
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Powered tailgate
Dolby Atmos support via Apple CarPlay
12-speaker JBL Black sound system
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Standard Mode
Immersive Mode
Personal Mode
Snow Mode
Safety
Powertrain
Battery & Range
63kWh LFP HV Battery
75kWh LFP HV Battery
Charging
120kW DC fast charging
7.2kW AC charging
3.3kW AC charging
Adds over 250 km of range in 15 minutes (120kW charger)
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging
Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging
Availability
Bookings: Open now
Deliveries: From July 15