Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched in India From ₹11.99 Lakh

The strategy gives customers a wider selection of equipment, engines, and prices within the same Sierra family.

The Legend Series does not replace the existing Sierra. Instead, Tata Motors is selling the new version alongside the existing range, now grouped under the Signature Series name.

Tata Motors has expanded the Sierra range in India with the launch of the new Sierra Legend Series, giving buyers more ways to access the SUV's premium features without necessarily moving to the highest-priced variants.

The move is particularly significant because the Sierra is not an ordinary new nameplate for Tata Motors.

The original Sierra arrived in 1991 and became one of the company's most recognisable early passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors itself describes it as its first indigenous passenger vehicle and its first homegrown SUV.

Trim-by-Trim Feature Additions

The Tata Sierra Legend Series brings premium cabin comforts and high-end tech to lower and mid-level trims across 18 new variants denoted by an 'L' suffix.

The Legend Series runs alongside the standard Signature Series and is offered across the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol, and Kryojet diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Smart+L

Adds premium leatherette seat upholstery, leatherette door pads and armrests, steering-mounted audio controls and audio folding ORVMs, roof rails, 17-inch steel wheels with covers and Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS).

Pure L

Upgrades exterior and tech with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker audio system, cruise control, Hill Descent Control, TPMS, and a rear wiper with washer.

Pur L(O)

Introduces a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers to the mid-tier range.

Pure+L

Focuses on supreme comfort with ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, extendable under-thigh support, a manual Boss Mode, dual-zone automatic climate control and dual rear USB-C fast-charging ports.

Adventure+L

Adds a wireless smartphone charging pad on top of existing Adventure+ equipment, pairing with advanced cabin tech like a 360-degree camera and digital cockpit displays across select engine configurations.

Core Powertrain And Mechanical Specifications Specification Details Transmissions Gearbox Options 6-speed manual, automatic torque converter, and DCA/DCT options depending on the chosen engine variant. Capacities And Safety Seating Capacity 5 occupants Safety Rating 5-star Bharat NCAP rating Airbags 6 airbags standard Boot Space Generous boot space

Pricing Details

The Tata Sierra Legend Series starts with the entry-level Smart+L trim, priced at ₹11.99 lakh, roughly ₹50,000 more than the standard Smart+ variant.

Up the line, the Pure L trim is priced at ₹13.79 lakh and offers mid-spec alloy wheels alongside upgraded technology features. In comparison, the Pure L(O) trim at ₹14.29 lakh adds a panoramic sunroof.

Comfort takes priority in the Pure+L trim at ₹14.99 lakh with powered and ventilated seating, and the Adventure+L serves as the top-tier Legend trim at ₹16.99 lakh with a digital cockpit.

Availability And Market Rollout

The series will officially launch in mid-September 2026.

Bookings and deliveries are open across all official Tata Passenger Vehicles Dealerships.

The Sierra name has already travelled from Tata Motors' early passenger car years in the 1990s to the company's modern SUV portfolio.

With the Legend Series, Tata is extending that revival by focusing on what today's SUV buyers care about.