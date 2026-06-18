The newly opened Hyderabad Experience Centre began displaying the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model YL from June 17, 2026.

With the Hyderabad launch, Tesla now operates Experience Centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, providing customers across key metropolitan markets with direct access to its vehicles and services.

Tesla has strengthened its presence in India by inaugurating its fifth Experience Centre. The new facility is located in Hyderabad's technology corridor at HITEC City, Madhapur, within Knowledge City, marking another milestone in the electric vehicle maker's expansion strategy.

Visitors can explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles, learn about charging solutions, and experience the company's technology-focused approach to sustainable mobility.

In addition to the showroom, Tesla has launched delivery and after-sales support services from its facility in the Bollaram Industrial Area, serving customers throughout Telangana.

Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive Arrives in India

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is now available for booking in India, starting at ₹50.89 lakh.

Tesla is offering financing options with a down payment of ₹6 lakh and monthly EMIs starting from ₹39,990. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

The model is positioned as Tesla's premium electric SUV for buyers seeking a balance of performance, efficiency, and advanced technology.

Model YL Brings Three-Row Seating

Tesla is also showcasing the newly introduced Model YL, a larger three-row electric SUV designed to accommodate six passengers.

The Model YL offers:

Seating for six occupants

Driving range of up to 681 km

0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.0 seconds

Cargo capacity of up to 2,539 litres

The vehicle is available at a starting price of ₹61.99 lakh, with financing plans starting at a ₹6.5 lakh down payment and monthly EMIs of ₹49,990.

Home Charging and Ownership Support

Tesla says it now provides home-charging support across all Indian states, enabling customers to install charging infrastructure at their residences and improve the overall ownership experience.

To encourage early adoption, customers who place an order before June 30, 2026, will receive a complimentary Tesla Wall Connector for home charging.

Safety Credentials

Both the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model YL have earned top safety ratings from several internationally recognized vehicle safety organizations, including:

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) - United States

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) - United States

Euro NCAP - Europe

ANCAP - Australia and New Zealand

C-IASI - China

These certifications reinforce Tesla's reputation for safety, advanced driver-assistance systems, and crash protection technologies.

Available for Booking

Tesla has confirmed that both models are now available for booking through its official website. With the opening of its Hyderabad Experience Centre and the expansion of its service network, the company is accelerating its efforts to establish a stronger foothold in India's rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

The move signals Tesla's commitment to expanding customer access, improving after-sales support, and driving wider adoption of premium electric vehicles across the country.