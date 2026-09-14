Tesla Roadster launch set for October 1, Elon Musk confirms

However, the project has faced repeated delays, leaving customers and potential buyers waiting for updates on its production and delivery timeline.

The new Roadster was introduced in 2017 with ambitious performance claims and was initially expected to enter production in 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company's highly anticipated second-generation Roadster will be launched on October 1, nearly nine years after the electric sports car was first unveiled as a prototype.

Musk's latest confirmation could mark a major step forward for the long-delayed electric sports car. However, Tesla has yet to reveal final production specifications, pricing, delivery schedules, or manufacturing details.

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Tesla Roadster: Expected performance

When Tesla first revealed the Roadster, the company positioned it as one of the world's fastest production sports cars. Tesla claimed that the car could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds, while achieving a top speed of more than 250 mph.

The company also previously claimed that the Roadster would offer a driving range of more than 600 miles on a single charge. These figures helped generate significant interest in the model and positioned it as a high-performance alternative to conventional petrol-powered sports cars.

However, it remains unclear whether the final production version will retain these specifications or receive significant changes before deliveries begin.

SpaceX-linked Roadster could debut

The October 1 event could also feature a special version of the Roadster developed in collaboration with SpaceX.

Previous reports and comments surrounding the project have pointed to a limited-edition model featuring a cold-gas thruster system designed to enhance acceleration and manoeuvrability.

Tesla has not yet officially confirmed the complete specifications of such a version, so further details could emerge during the launch event.

Roadster's long development timeline

The second-generation Roadster has been one of Tesla's longest-running delayed projects. Although Tesla unveiled the prototype in 2017, it repeatedly pushed back the original 2020 production target.

The delays have also generated public discussion involving Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman had previously spoken about waiting for a Roadster after placing a reservation, while Musk later said that the reservation payment had been refunded.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the vehicle's development, the Roadster remains one of Tesla's most closely watched upcoming products.

Tesla delivered nearly 1.64 million vehicles globally in 2025, underlining the company's position in the electric vehicle market. The Roadster, however, represents a very different direction for the automaker, focusing on extreme performance rather than mass-market sales.