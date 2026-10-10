Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the 2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition in India, offering buyers a refreshed version of one of the country's best-known premium SUVs
The SUV is offered in two variants, with a manual gearbox and an automatic gearbox, giving customers a choice based on their driving preferences.
The 2026 update follows earlier Leader Edition models introduced in 2024 and 2025.
The latest version continues the special edition's sporty styling theme, with ambient lighting among the notable cabin additions.
Specifications Of 4x2 Diesel Manual (MT)
The specifications blend the standard Fortuner's mechanical dependability with distinctive blacked-out cosmetic styling elements and an upgraded dual-tone interior layout.
Specifications Of 4x2 Diesel Automatic (AT)
The primary performance upgrade over its manual counterpart is a significant boost in low-end pulling power, with torque increased to 500 Nm.
Pricing And Availability Details
The Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Diesel MT is priced at ₹36.51 Lakh.
Alternatively, the self-shifting Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Diesel AT comes equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and is priced at ₹38.72 Lakh.
The cars can be officially booked through dealership order books and the official Toyota India website.
The estimated waiting period for delivery generally ranges from 2 to 4 months, depending on the region.