Automotive

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2026 Launched in India at Rs 36.51 Lakh

Toyota has introduced the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India with sporty blacked-out styling, dual-tone black-and-maroon interiors, ambient lighting and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Available in manual and automatic variants, the SUV is priced at ₹36.51 lakh and ₹38.72 lakh, respectively.

M
Maheswari
·4 min read
Toyota Fortuner Leader
Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2026 launched in India
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the 2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition in India, offering buyers a refreshed version of one of the country's best-known premium SUVs

The SUV is offered in two variants, with a manual gearbox and an automatic gearbox, giving customers a choice based on their driving preferences.

The 2026 update follows earlier Leader Edition models introduced in 2024 and 2025.

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The latest version continues the special edition's sporty styling theme, with ambient lighting among the notable cabin additions.

Specifications Of 4x2 Diesel Manual (MT)

The specifications blend the standard Fortuner's mechanical dependability with distinctive blacked-out cosmetic styling elements and an upgraded dual-tone interior layout.

4x2 Diesel Manual (MT) Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine & Performance
Engine Type2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, Inline Turbocharged D-4D Diesel (1GD-FTV).
Engine Displacement2755 cc
Maximum Power Output201 bhp (204 PS) @ 3,400 rpm
Maximum Torque420 Nm @ 1,400-3,400 rpm
Transmission6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with Sport mode.
DrivetrainRear-Wheel Drive (4x2 / 2WD).
ARAI Certified Mileage14.6 kmpl.
Dimensions & Capacity
Overall Dimensions (L × W × H)4795 mm × 1855 mm × 1835 mm
Wheelbase2745 mm
Seating Capacity7-Seater, arranged in 2+3+2 configuration.
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser Bar.
Rear Suspension4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser Bar.
Braking SystemVentilated Disc Brakes.
Tyre Size265/65 R17 all-terrain tubeless radials wrapped over gloss-black alloy wheels.
Exterior & Interior
Exterior HighlightsDual-tone black roof finish, signature front grille layout, exclusive front hood emblem, body-side mouldings, and a black-finished rear door garnish.
Cabin LayoutDistinctive black-and-maroon dual-tone seat upholstery and door trims.
Key Comforts8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, wireless phone charging, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Safety
Airbags7 SRS Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, Curtain, and Driver Knee).
Driver AssistanceVehicle Stability Control (VSC), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Traction Control System (TRC).
Parking AidsFront and rear parking sensors coupled with a reverse parking camera.

Specifications Of 4x2 Diesel Automatic (AT)

The primary performance upgrade over its manual counterpart is a significant boost in low-end pulling power, with torque increased to 500 Nm.

4x2 Diesel Automatic (AT) Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine & Performance
Engine Type2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, Inline Turbocharged D-4D Diesel (1GD-FTV).
Engine Displacement2755 cc.
Maximum Power Output201 bhp (204 PS) @ 3,000-3,400 rpm.
Maximum Torque500 Nm @ 1,600-2,800 rpm, an 80 Nm increase over the manual version.
Transmisions6-speed Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter) with sequential shift and paddle shifters.
DrivetrainRear-Wheel Drive (4x2 / 2WD).
Driving Modes3 selectable modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.
ARAI Certified Mileage14.4 kmpl.
Dimensions & Capacity
Overrall Dimensions (L × W × H)4795 mm × 1855 mm × 1835 mm.
Wheelbase2745 mm.
Seating Capacity7-Seater
Fuel Tank Capacity80 Litres
Boot Space296 Litres with 3rd row seats up.
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser Bar.
Rear Suspension4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser Bar.
BrakesVentilated discs at both front and rear.
Wheels And Tyres265/65 R17 multi-spoke alloy wheels finished exclusively in high-gloss black.
Exterior & Interior
Signature Exterior StyleExclusive dual-tone body colours with an Attitude Black roof, blacked-out front radiator grille, front and rear bumper spoilers, body side mouldings, and a dark-tinted rear license plate garnish.
Interior PaletteUpgraded premium dual-tone black-and-maroon set upholstery with matching leather door-trim accents.
Technology And Entertainment8-inch high-resolution touchscreen running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-folding ORVMs, premium 6-speaker audio layout, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and ambient cabin lighting.
Safety
Airbags7 SRS Airbags (Front, side, curtain, and driver knee protections).
Active Voice ControlVehicle Stability Control (VSC), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Traction Control System (TRC), and an integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Parking GuidanceFront and rear sonar parking assist sensors mapped to a rear-view parking camera.

Pricing And Availability Details

The Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Diesel MT is priced at ₹36.51 Lakh.

Alternatively, the self-shifting Fortuner Leader Edition 4x2 Diesel AT comes equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and is priced at ₹38.72 Lakh.

The cars can be officially booked through dealership order books and the official Toyota India website.

The estimated waiting period for delivery generally ranges from 2 to 4 months, depending on the region.

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