While the teaser offers an early glimpse of the revised front design, Toyota is expected to reveal the complete specifications, variant details and pricing at the launch.

The Glanza shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the upcoming update is expected to follow several changes planned for its Maruti sibling.

Toyota has released a teaser for the updated Glanza hatchback ahead of its official launch on October 14, 2026. The upcoming facelift is expected to bring revised exterior styling, additional comfort features and a new petrol engine aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

The facelifted model is likely to retain the existing hatchback's overall proportions while introducing subtle design changes and possible upgrades to its technology and safety equipment.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: Design Updates

The teaser provides a partial view of the updated front fascia, highlighting a redesigned grille as the most noticeable change.

The grille is expected to feature a larger profile with honeycomb detailing and chrome accents. Toyota has also repositioned its emblem onto the body-coloured strip above the grille, while a broad chrome garnish visually connects the headlamp areas.

The front fog lamps have also been updated, giving the hatchback a refreshed appearance. However, the existing headlamp design and LED daytime running lights are expected to remain largely unchanged.

At the rear, the facelift is likely to retain the current styling, with limited visual modifications. Revised 16-inch alloy wheels could also be added to the exterior package.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Features

The updated Glanza is expected to retain the existing dashboard layout while potentially adding more comfort, convenience, and safety features.

The following upgrades are anticipated, although Toyota has not officially confirmed the final equipment list.

Ventilated Front Seats: Could improve comfort during hot weather.

Wireless Phone Charger: An upgraded charging system with integrated cooling provisions is expected.

Upgraded Audio System: The facelift could feature an improved Clarion audio system.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Toyota could introduce an ADAS package, potentially adding a significant safety upgrade to the hatchback.

Revised Alloy Wheels: New 16-inch alloy wheels could enhance the exterior appearance.

Updated Front Grille: A larger grille with honeycomb detailing and chrome accents will distinguish the facelifted model.

LED Lighting: The existing headlamps and LED daytime running lights are expected to continue.

The availability of these features may vary across variants. Toyota is expected to confirm the final specifications and equipment distribution at the launch.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Engine and Performance

One of the most significant expected changes is the introduction of a new petrol engine.

The facelifted Glanza is expected to adopt Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine, replacing the existing 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12N unit.

The new engine is expected to produce 83 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. These figures are slightly lower than the outgoing model's claimed 90 bhp and 113 Nm.

Despite the marginal reduction in output, the newer engine is expected to offer improved fuel efficiency.

The CNG option is also likely to continue, with the engine expected to produce approximately 70 bhp and 102 Nm in this configuration.

Expected Transmission Options

The facelifted Glanza is expected to retain the existing transmission choices.

Petrol Manual: Five-speed manual gearbox.

Petrol Automatic: Five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

CNG: Expected to continue with a manual gearbox.

CNG AMT: An AMT-equipped CNG variant remains a possibility but has not been confirmed.

Toyota is expected to provide more details about the powertrain and transmission options during the official launch.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price in India

The updated Glanza could receive a price revision following the introduction of new features and mechanical changes.

The current model is priced between ₹6.73 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The final pricing of the facelifted version has not yet been announced.

Toyota will reveal the updated hatchback's prices, specifications, variant lineup and complete feature list on October 14, 2026.