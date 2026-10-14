The Toyota Glanza E is the entry-level trim of the facelifted lineup, offering a practical option with essential safety and comfort features rather than advanced premium tech.

Toyota launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India on October 14, 2026, bringing a fresh exterior design, a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added comfort features, and advanced driver assistance technology to its premium hatchback.

Max Power

83 hp @ 5,700 rpm.

Max Torque

112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm.

Transmission

5-speed Manual Transmission (MT); AMT or CNG are not offered on the base E variant.

Fuel Efficiency

An impressive ARAI-certified 23.80 kpl.

Wheels

15-inch steel wheels equipped with full hubcaps.

Features Of The E Trim

While it skips the floating touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS safety tech found in higher variants, the E trim offers a well-packaged set of daily essentials.

6 Airbags

Unlike old base models in this segment, front, side, and curtain airbags come completely standard.

Braking Assistance

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, and Brake Assist.

Parking Convenience

Rear parking sensors.

Child Safety

ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Automatic Climate Control

A standout feature for a base-spec variant, allowing automatic cabin temperature regulation.

Power Windows

Available on both front and rear doors.

Instrument Cluster

A part-digital instrument panel providing key driving details.

Cabin Styling

Dual-tone black-and-beige interior layout with fabric seat upholstery.

Headlamps

Halogen projector headlamp setup.

Tail lamps

Signature LED rear combinations.

Rear Essentials

Tailgate spoiler accompanied by a rear window defogger.

Aesthetics

Black-finished Outer Rear-View mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles, with side turn indicators neatly placed on the front fenders.

Technical Specifications Of The S Trim

The Toyota Glanza S sits above the base model as a popular second-tier trim, offering a sweet spot for buyers by adding modern touchscreen connectivity and expanded powertrain choices over the base variant.

Petrol MT And AMT

Engine

1.2L, 3-Cylinder NA Petrol (Z12E)

Max Power

83 hp @ 5,700 rpm

Max Torque

112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission

5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

23.80 kpl (MT) / 24.77 kpl (AMT)

Wheels

15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers.

E-CNG (MT)

Engine

1.2L, 3-Cylinder NA Petrol + CNG

Max Power

70 hp @ 5,700 rpm

Max Torque

102 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission

5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency

33.61 km/kg (MT)

Wheels

15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers.

Features Of The S Trim

The S trim significantly enhances the cabin experience by turning the Glimp into a fully connected car while maintaining all core safety features.

7-inch Touchscreen

Upgraded to the Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment unit.

Wireless Smartphone Integration

Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio Setup

A 4-speaker audio system comes integrated into the dashboard doors.

Steering Controls

Added steering-mounted audio and phone control toggles.

6 Airbags Standard

Full safety coverage including front, side, and curtain airbags.

Driver Assistance

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Control.

Standard Safety Tech

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Brake Assist, and rear parking sensors.

Power Mirrors

Electrically adjustable and foldable Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs).

Exterior Enhancements

Features body-coloured door handles and body-coloured ORVMs, moving the side-turn indicators from the fender onto the mirrors.

Cabin Comforts

Includes a standard rear parcel tray, automatic climate control, and a Type-A USB fast charger hookup

Technical Specifications of the G Trim

The G trim is the premium mid-tier variant in the lineup, offering a major upgrade over the S trim and bridging the gap to the luxury top tiers with a larger 9-inch screen, connected car technology, upscale interior additions, and factory-styled alloy wheels.

The G variant is highly versatile and is available across Petrol Manual, Petrol AMT, and E-CNG Manual powertrain configurations.

Engine Output (Petrol)

82 hp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque.

Engine Output (CNG)

70 hp of power and 102 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission Choices

5-speed Manual or 5-speed AMT (AMT is available on Petrol only).

Fuel Efficiency

Delivering up to 23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT) for Petrol, and 33.61 km/kg for the CNG manual variant.

Wheels And Tyres

Upgraded to wider 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 195/55 R16 tubeless tyres (replacing the 15-inch steel wheels on lower trims) Loading post from https://x.com/Toyota_India/status/2110335218293084385…

Features Added In The G Trim Over the S Trim

The G trim significantly steps up the feature quotient by adding convenience and high-tech cabin elements.

9-inch Floating Touchscreen

Replaces the smaller 7-inch screen with the top-tier 9-inch Smart Playcast unit.

6-Speaker Audio System

The basic 4-speaker layout is upgraded to a richer acoustic package, adding 2 premium front tweeters.

Wireless Charging with Cooling

Features a wireless smartphone charger pad integrated with a cooling vent below to control battery temperatures.

Toyota i-Connect

Fully unlocks smart connected-car capabilities, allowing remote vehicle tracking, health tracking, and geo-fencing.

Voice Command Support

Interactive voice assistant recognition for hands-free control.

Rear AC Vents

Adds a dedicated rear air conditioning console with integrated fast USB charging ports (Type A and Type C).

Driver Height Adjustment

Mechanical lever to adjust the driver seat height to the preferred driving posture.

Smart Keyless Entry And Push Button Start

Lock/unlock doors via request sensors and start the engine seamlessly.

TFT Multi-Information Display

Features an advanced, full-colour digital display inside the instrument cluster.

6 Airbags Standard

Continues the layout of dual front, side, and curtain airbags.

Rear Parking Camera

Adds a wide-angle reverse camera connected directly to the central display.

Rear Wiper And Washer

Added utility for visibility during heavy downpours.

Premium Cabin Touch

Chrome-finished interior door handles and a premium multi-information dash trim.

Technical Specifications Of V Trim

The V trim is the luxury near top-spec option in the premium hatchback lineup, sitting right below the newly introduced V(O) variant.

The V trim uses the updated ultra-frugal Z series 3-cylinder engine, optimised with an engine idle start-stop system.

Engine

1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated Petrol.

Max Power

83 hp @ 5,700 rpm.

Max Torque

112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission Options

5-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Fuel Efficiency

Certified economy of 23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT).

Wheels And Tyres

16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels fitted with 195/55 R16 tubeless tyres.

Features Of The V Trim Over G Trim

The V trim elevates the driving experience by adding exclusive luxury elements, visual upgrades, and improved cabin acoustics over the mid-tier G variant.

Advanced Lighting

Upgraded to full LED Projector Headlamps with signature L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and integrated LED fog lamps.

Premium Glass

Equipped with UV-cut glass on the windows to block heat and harsh sunlight.

Lighting Convenience

Auto-headlamps with follow-me-home functionality.

Ventilated Front Seats

Keeps the driver and front passenger cool during long summer drives.

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

A pop-up monochrome display showing speed, gear, and climate info directly in the driver's line of sight.

Premium Touchprints

The interior adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a rear centre armrest.

Cruise Control

Allows hassle-free highway cruising at set speeds.

Mirrors

Auto-dimming internal RearView mirror (iRVM) and auto-folding Outer RearView mirrors (ORVMs).

360-Degree Camera

Unlocks a multi-angle bird's-eye view surrounding the vehicle on the central screen.

Toyota i-Connect

Smart connected-car services including vehicle tracking and diagnostics.

Standard Safety Tech

6 airbags standard, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Hold Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child anchors.

Technical Specifications Of The V(O) Trim

The top-tier V(O) runs on the updated, fuel-optimised Z-series 3-cylinder engine, equipped with an automatic engine idle start-stop system to achieve class-leading economy.

Engine Platform

1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated Petrol.

Max Output

82 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission Options

5-speed Manual (MT) or 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Certified Mileage

23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT).

Wheels

16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels fitted with broad 195/55 R16 tubeless tyres.

Exclusive Features: What Makes V(O) Unique

The main reason to choose the V(O) variant over the V variant is its advanced protective driving tech.

Level 2 ADAS Suite

Utilising a discreet radar module seamlessly integrated behind the revised front mesh grille, it introduces active driver assist systems, including:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning

Grade-wise Pricing Breakdown

The Glanza E base variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh, while the upgraded Glanza S tier starts at ₹7.71 lakh.

Moving up the lineup, the mid-spec Glanza G costs ₹8.73 lakh, while the premium Glanza V costs ₹9.99 lakh.

Finally, the flagship Glanza V(O) safety tech model retails for ₹10.49 lakh.

Availability Details

The premium hatchback can be reserved with a token payment of ₹11,000-₹21,000 depending on the specific dealership location.

The mid-spec S and G trims are prioritising quick dispatch, as these variants form the bulk of market demand.

Display and test-drive cars for the top-of-the-line V(O) safety-tech variant are arriving at tier-1 city showrooms first.