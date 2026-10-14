Toyota launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India on October 14, 2026, bringing a fresh exterior design, a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added comfort features, and advanced driver assistance technology to its premium hatchback.
Technical Specifications of the Trim E
The Toyota Glanza E is the entry-level trim of the facelifted lineup, offering a practical option with essential safety and comfort features rather than advanced premium tech.
Engine
Max Power
Max Torque
Transmission
Fuel Efficiency
Wheels
Features Of The E Trim
While it skips the floating touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS safety tech found in higher variants, the E trim offers a well-packaged set of daily essentials.
6 Airbags
Braking Assistance
Parking Convenience
Child Safety
Automatic Climate Control
Power Windows
Instrument Cluster
Cabin Styling
Headlamps
Tail lamps
Rear Essentials
Aesthetics
Technical Specifications Of The S Trim
The Toyota Glanza S sits above the base model as a popular second-tier trim, offering a sweet spot for buyers by adding modern touchscreen connectivity and expanded powertrain choices over the base variant.
Petrol MT And AMT
Engine
Max Power
Max Torque
Transmission
Fuel Efficiency
Wheels
E-CNG (MT)
Engine
Max Power
Max Torque
Transmission
Fuel Efficiency
Wheels
Features Of The S Trim
The S trim significantly enhances the cabin experience by turning the Glimp into a fully connected car while maintaining all core safety features.
7-inch Touchscreen
Wireless Smartphone Integration
Audio Setup
Steering Controls
6 Airbags Standard
Driver Assistance
Standard Safety Tech
Power Mirrors
Exterior Enhancements
Cabin Comforts
Technical Specifications of the G Trim
The G trim is the premium mid-tier variant in the lineup, offering a major upgrade over the S trim and bridging the gap to the luxury top tiers with a larger 9-inch screen, connected car technology, upscale interior additions, and factory-styled alloy wheels.
The G variant is highly versatile and is available across Petrol Manual, Petrol AMT, and E-CNG Manual powertrain configurations.
Engine Output (Petrol)
Engine Output (CNG)
Transmission Choices
Fuel Efficiency
Wheels And Tyres
Features Added In The G Trim Over the S Trim
The G trim significantly steps up the feature quotient by adding convenience and high-tech cabin elements.
9-inch Floating Touchscreen
6-Speaker Audio System
Wireless Charging with Cooling
Toyota i-Connect
Fully unlocks smart connected-car capabilities, allowing remote vehicle tracking, health tracking, and geo-fencing.
Voice Command Support
Rear AC Vents
Driver Height Adjustment
Smart Keyless Entry And Push Button Start
TFT Multi-Information Display
6 Airbags Standard
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Wiper And Washer
Premium Cabin Touch
Technical Specifications Of V Trim
The V trim is the luxury near top-spec option in the premium hatchback lineup, sitting right below the newly introduced V(O) variant.
The V trim uses the updated ultra-frugal Z series 3-cylinder engine, optimised with an engine idle start-stop system.
Engine
Max Power
Max Torque
Transmission Options
Fuel Efficiency
Wheels And Tyres
Features Of The V Trim Over G Trim
The V trim elevates the driving experience by adding exclusive luxury elements, visual upgrades, and improved cabin acoustics over the mid-tier G variant.
Advanced Lighting
Premium Glass
Lighting Convenience
Ventilated Front Seats
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
Premium Touchprints
Cruise Control
Mirrors
360-Degree Camera
Toyota i-Connect
Standard Safety Tech
6 airbags standard, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Hold Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child anchors.
Technical Specifications Of The V(O) Trim
The top-tier V(O) runs on the updated, fuel-optimised Z-series 3-cylinder engine, equipped with an automatic engine idle start-stop system to achieve class-leading economy.
Engine Platform
Max Output
Transmission Options
Certified Mileage
Wheels
Exclusive Features: What Makes V(O) Unique
The main reason to choose the V(O) variant over the V variant is its advanced protective driving tech.
Level 2 ADAS Suite
Utilising a discreet radar module seamlessly integrated behind the revised front mesh grille, it introduces active driver assist systems, including:
Grade-wise Pricing Breakdown
The Glanza E base variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh, while the upgraded Glanza S tier starts at ₹7.71 lakh.
Moving up the lineup, the mid-spec Glanza G costs ₹8.73 lakh, while the premium Glanza V costs ₹9.99 lakh.
Finally, the flagship Glanza V(O) safety tech model retails for ₹10.49 lakh.
Availability Details
The premium hatchback can be reserved with a token payment of ₹11,000-₹21,000 depending on the specific dealership location.
The mid-spec S and G trims are prioritising quick dispatch, as these variants form the bulk of market demand.
Display and test-drive cars for the top-of-the-line V(O) safety-tech variant are arriving at tier-1 city showrooms first.