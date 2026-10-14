Automotive

Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched: Check Variant-Wise Features, Starts at Rs 6.99 lakh

Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, updated features, and five variants priced from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹10.49 lakh. The hatchback offers wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera

M
Maheswari
·7 min read
Toyota Glanza
Toyota launched Glanza Facelift in India
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Toyota launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India on October 14, 2026, bringing a fresh exterior design, a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added comfort features, and advanced driver assistance technology to its premium hatchback.

Technical Specifications of the Trim E

The Toyota Glanza E is the entry-level trim of the facelifted lineup, offering a practical option with essential safety and comfort features rather than advanced premium tech.

Engine

  • 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated Petrol.

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Max Power

  • 83 hp @ 5,700 rpm.

Max Torque

  • 112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm.

Transmission

  • 5-speed Manual Transmission (MT); AMT or CNG are not offered on the base E variant.

Fuel Efficiency

  • An impressive ARAI-certified 23.80 kpl.

Wheels

  • 15-inch steel wheels equipped with full hubcaps.

Features Of The E Trim

While it skips the floating touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS safety tech found in higher variants, the E trim offers a well-packaged set of daily essentials.

6 Airbags

  • Unlike old base models in this segment, front, side, and curtain airbags come completely standard.

Braking Assistance

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, and Brake Assist.

Parking Convenience

  • Rear parking sensors.

Child Safety

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Automatic Climate Control

  • A standout feature for a base-spec variant, allowing automatic cabin temperature regulation.

Power Windows

  • Available on both front and rear doors.

Instrument Cluster

  • A part-digital instrument panel providing key driving details.

Cabin Styling

  • Dual-tone black-and-beige interior layout with fabric seat upholstery.

Headlamps

  • Halogen projector headlamp setup.

Tail lamps

  • Signature LED rear combinations.

Rear Essentials

  • Tailgate spoiler accompanied by a rear window defogger.

Aesthetics

  • Black-finished Outer Rear-View mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles, with side turn indicators neatly placed on the front fenders.

Technical Specifications Of The S Trim

The Toyota Glanza S sits above the base model as a popular second-tier trim, offering a sweet spot for buyers by adding modern touchscreen connectivity and expanded powertrain choices over the base variant.

Petrol MT And AMT

Engine

  • 1.2L, 3-Cylinder NA Petrol (Z12E)

Max Power

  • 83 hp @ 5,700 rpm

Max Torque

  • 112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission

  • 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

  • 23.80 kpl (MT) / 24.77 kpl (AMT)

Wheels

  • 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers.

E-CNG (MT)

Engine

  • 1.2L, 3-Cylinder NA Petrol + CNG

Max Power

  • 70 hp @ 5,700 rpm

Max Torque

  • 102 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission

  • 5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency

  • 33.61 km/kg (MT)

Wheels

  • 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers.

Features Of The S Trim

The S trim significantly enhances the cabin experience by turning the Glimp into a fully connected car while maintaining all core safety features.

7-inch Touchscreen

  • Upgraded to the Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment unit.

Wireless Smartphone Integration

  • Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio Setup

  • A 4-speaker audio system comes integrated into the dashboard doors.

Steering Controls

  • Added steering-mounted audio and phone control toggles.

6 Airbags Standard

  • Full safety coverage including front, side, and curtain airbags.

Driver Assistance

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Control.

Standard Safety Tech

  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Brake Assist, and rear parking sensors.

Power Mirrors

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs).

Exterior Enhancements

  • Features body-coloured door handles and body-coloured ORVMs, moving the side-turn indicators from the fender onto the mirrors.

Cabin Comforts

  • Includes a standard rear parcel tray, automatic climate control, and a Type-A USB fast charger hookup

Technical Specifications of the G Trim

The G trim is the premium mid-tier variant in the lineup, offering a major upgrade over the S trim and bridging the gap to the luxury top tiers with a larger 9-inch screen, connected car technology, upscale interior additions, and factory-styled alloy wheels.

The G variant is highly versatile and is available across Petrol Manual, Petrol AMT, and E-CNG Manual powertrain configurations.

Engine Output (Petrol)

  • 82 hp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque.

Engine Output (CNG)

  • 70 hp of power and 102 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission Choices

  • 5-speed Manual or 5-speed AMT (AMT is available on Petrol only).

Fuel Efficiency

  • Delivering up to 23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT) for Petrol, and 33.61 km/kg for the CNG manual variant.

Wheels And Tyres

Features Added In The G Trim Over the S Trim

The G trim significantly steps up the feature quotient by adding convenience and high-tech cabin elements.

9-inch Floating Touchscreen

  • Replaces the smaller 7-inch screen with the top-tier 9-inch Smart Playcast unit.

6-Speaker Audio System

  • The basic 4-speaker layout is upgraded to a richer acoustic package, adding 2 premium front tweeters.

Wireless Charging with Cooling

  • Features a wireless smartphone charger pad integrated with a cooling vent below to control battery temperatures.

Toyota i-Connect

  • Fully unlocks smart connected-car capabilities, allowing remote vehicle tracking, health tracking, and geo-fencing.

Voice Command Support

  • Interactive voice assistant recognition for hands-free control.

Rear AC Vents

  • Adds a dedicated rear air conditioning console with integrated fast USB charging ports (Type A and Type C).

Driver Height Adjustment

  • Mechanical lever to adjust the driver seat height to the preferred driving posture.

Smart Keyless Entry And Push Button Start

  • Lock/unlock doors via request sensors and start the engine seamlessly.

TFT Multi-Information Display

  • Features an advanced, full-colour digital display inside the instrument cluster.

6 Airbags Standard

  • Continues the layout of dual front, side, and curtain airbags.

Rear Parking Camera

  • Adds a wide-angle reverse camera connected directly to the central display.

Rear Wiper And Washer

  • Added utility for visibility during heavy downpours.

Premium Cabin Touch

  • Chrome-finished interior door handles and a premium multi-information dash trim.

Technical Specifications Of V Trim

The V trim is the luxury near top-spec option in the premium hatchback lineup, sitting right below the newly introduced V(O) variant.

The V trim uses the updated ultra-frugal Z series 3-cylinder engine, optimised with an engine idle start-stop system.

Engine

  • 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated Petrol.

Max Power

  • 83 hp @ 5,700 rpm.

Max Torque

  • 112 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission Options

  • 5-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Fuel Efficiency

  • Certified economy of 23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT).

Wheels And Tyres

  • 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels fitted with 195/55 R16 tubeless tyres.

Features Of The V Trim Over G Trim

The V trim elevates the driving experience by adding exclusive luxury elements, visual upgrades, and improved cabin acoustics over the mid-tier G variant.

Advanced Lighting

  • Upgraded to full LED Projector Headlamps with signature L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and integrated LED fog lamps.

Premium Glass

  • Equipped with UV-cut glass on the windows to block heat and harsh sunlight.

Lighting Convenience

  • Auto-headlamps with follow-me-home functionality.

Ventilated Front Seats

  • Keeps the driver and front passenger cool during long summer drives.

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

  • A pop-up monochrome display showing speed, gear, and climate info directly in the driver's line of sight.

Premium Touchprints

  • The interior adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a rear centre armrest.

Cruise Control

  • Allows hassle-free highway cruising at set speeds.

Mirrors

  • Auto-dimming internal RearView mirror (iRVM) and auto-folding Outer RearView mirrors (ORVMs).

360-Degree Camera

  • Unlocks a multi-angle bird's-eye view surrounding the vehicle on the central screen.

Toyota i-Connect

  • Smart connected-car services including vehicle tracking and diagnostics.

Standard Safety Tech

  • 6 airbags standard, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Hold Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child anchors.

Technical Specifications Of The V(O) Trim

The top-tier V(O) runs on the updated, fuel-optimised Z-series 3-cylinder engine, equipped with an automatic engine idle start-stop system to achieve class-leading economy.

Engine Platform

  • 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated Petrol.

Max Output

  • 82 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission Options

  • 5-speed Manual (MT) or 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Certified Mileage

  • 23.80 kpl (MT) and 24.77 kpl (AMT).

Wheels

  • 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels fitted with broad 195/55 R16 tubeless tyres.

Exclusive Features: What Makes V(O) Unique

The main reason to choose the V(O) variant over the V variant is its advanced protective driving tech.

Level 2 ADAS Suite

Utilising a discreet radar module seamlessly integrated behind the revised front mesh grille, it introduces active driver assist systems, including:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

  • Forward Collision Warning

Grade-wise Pricing Breakdown

The Glanza E base variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh, while the upgraded Glanza S tier starts at ₹7.71 lakh.

Moving up the lineup, the mid-spec Glanza G costs ₹8.73 lakh, while the premium Glanza V costs ₹9.99 lakh.

Finally, the flagship Glanza V(O) safety tech model retails for ₹10.49 lakh.

Availability Details

The premium hatchback can be reserved with a token payment of ₹11,000-₹21,000 depending on the specific dealership location.

The mid-spec S and G trims are prioritising quick dispatch, as these variants form the bulk of market demand.

Display and test-drive cars for the top-of-the-line V(O) safety-tech variant are arriving at tier-1 city showrooms first.

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