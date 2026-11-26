One of the biggest highlights is its flex-fuel capability. The new strong-hybrid powertrain can operate on ethanol-blended petrol ranging from E20 to E85, making the Innova Hycross India's first strong-hybrid flex-fuel vehicle currently on sale.

This is the first mid-life update for the popular MPV, which was originally introduced in India in December 2022. Bookings for the updated strong-hybrid model will begin on November 26.

Toyota has launched the updated Innova Hycross in India on November 25, 2026, with introductory prices starting at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest update brings revised exterior styling, additional interior features and a new E85-compatible strong-hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Price and Variants

The strong-hybrid range now starts with the newly introduced G Hybrid variant, priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. Earlier, the hybrid powertrain was available from the VX trim, which had a last-recorded price of Rs 26.76 lakh.

The existing petrol-only GX variant will continue to be available separately.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Variant Price (ex-showroom) GX Petrol 7-seater Rs 19.59 lakh GX Petrol 8-seater Rs 19.64 lakh G Hybrid 7/8-seater Rs 19.99 lakh GX Hybrid 7-seater Rs 23.99 lakh GX Hybrid 8-seater Rs 24.04 lakh VX Hybrid 7-seater Rs 28.79 lakh VX Hybrid 8-seater Rs 28.84 lakh ZX Hybrid 7-seater Rs 31.99 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom prices. The petrol-only GX continues with the existing model, while the refreshed design and flex-fuel technology are part of the updated hybrid range.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Engine and Performance

The updated strong-hybrid version continues to use a 1,987cc, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The combined power output stands at 197hp and 206Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels through an e-CVT transmission.

The flex-fuel hybrid system supports ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. Toyota has also confirmed that the flex-fuel engine and e-Drive system will be manufactured in India.

With E20 fuel, the hybrid version delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.58 km/l.

The petrol-only version uses a 2.0-litre engine producing 173hp and 206Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. It also sends power to the front wheels.

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Exterior Design Changes

The updated Innova Hycross gets a redesigned front fascia with new LED projector headlamps and revised LED daytime running lights. The DRL design features a double-stacked layout integrated with the upper grille.

The MPV also receives a larger, squarer front grille with a distinctive triangular pattern and a three-dimensional lower grille with integrated fog lamp bezels. The front bumper has been redesigned, while the fog lamp area gets a revised finish.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining its large doors, extensive glass area and 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the updated tail-lamps with a double-stacked design are the main highlight.

Interior and Technology Features

Inside, the updated MPV gets a refreshed dashboard with soft-touch materials, silver and piano-black accents, art-leather door armrests and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

It also features quilted Dark Chestnut art-leather upholstery, blue ambient lighting and an updated rear tray table.

The biggest technology upgrade is the addition of two 12.3-inch displays. These include a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display.

The infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Toyota i-Connect, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. A nine-speaker JBL premium audio system with subwoofers is also available.

Comfort and Convenience Features

The Innova Hycross facelift continues to be offered in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations.

Key comfort features include:

Powered Ottoman second-row seats

Ventilated front seats

Eight-way powered driver's seat with memory function

Powered reclining rear seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

PM2.5 air filter

Retractable rear sunshades

Smart entry with push-button start

Powered tailgate

360-degree camera

Cruise control and paddle shifters

The 7-seater version gets second-row captain seats with walk-in slide functionality and side tables, while the 8-seater version features a 60:40 split second-row seat configuration.

Safety Features

On the safety front, the updated Innova Hycross comes with six airbags and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The advanced driver assistance systems include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Automatic High Beam.

Other safety features include:

360-degree Panoramic View Monitor

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

ABS with EBD

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front and rear parking sensors

Reverse parking camera

ISOFIX child-seat anchors

Emergency call function

Warranty and Colours

Toyota is offering a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000km, whichever comes first. Customers can extend the warranty coverage to five years or 2,20,000km.

The hybrid battery gets a separate warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km. The company is also providing three years of complimentary roadside assistance.

The updated Innova Hycross is available in five exterior colour options: Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake and Attitude Black Mica.

Bookings for the updated strong-hybrid range will open on November 26, 2026, through Toyota dealerships and the company's official website.