One of the biggest highlights could be the introduction of a flex-fuel version of its strong-hybrid powertrain, potentially making the updated Innova Hycross India's first flex-fuel strong-hybrid MPV.

The upcoming facelift is expected to bring noticeable exterior changes while retaining the familiar overall design of the current model. Toyota is also likely to introduce new technology and comfort features to make the MPV more competitive in its segment.

Toyota has officially teased the upcoming Innova Hycross facelift in India, confirming its launch on November 25, 2026. First introduced in the Indian market in 2022, the popular MPV is set to receive its first major update, with revised styling, additional features, and a possible new flex-fuel powertrain.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Expected Exterior Changes

The teaser image released by Toyota offers an initial look at the refreshed MPV. The updated model is expected to receive redesigned headlights featuring LED daytime running lights (DRLs) inspired by the Toyota Taisor.

The front fascia could also get a redesigned grille and bumper, giving the MPV a more prominent, muscular look while retaining its premium styling.

According to multiple spy shots, the overall silhouette is likely to remain unchanged. However, Toyota could introduce newly designed alloy wheels to distinguish the facelifted version from the outgoing model.

At the rear, the updated Innova Hycross is expected to receive revised detailing for the connected LED taillamp cluster, along with an updated tailgate and redesigned rear bumper.

Loading post from https://x.com/Toyota_India/status/2121515040159478140…

Interior and Expected Features

Inside the cabin, Toyota is expected to introduce a refreshed colour theme and updated upholstery. The three-spoke steering wheel could continue from the existing model.

The major interior upgrade could be a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It may also receive a 12.3-inch fully digital driver's display.

Other expected comfort and convenience features include:

8-way powered driver's seat

Ventilated front seats

13-speaker JBL sound system

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Automatic headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Cruise control

Connected car technology

Electrically powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless phone charger

These additions could make the updated MPV more feature-rich and improve the overall cabin experience.

Safety Features

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is expected to retain most of the safety equipment available in the current model.

The expected safety features include:

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Six airbags

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill-hold assist

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat mounts

The continuation of Level 2 ADAS could remain one of the key safety highlights of the facelifted MPV.

Engine and Expected Flex-Fuel Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota is expected to retain the existing engine options for the Innova Hycross facelift. These include a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain that combines a petrol engine with an electric motor.

However, the biggest mechanical addition could be a flex-fuel version of the strong-hybrid system.

The upcoming powertrain is expected to support ethanol blends of up to E100, potentially allowing the MPV to run on 100% bioethanol. If introduced, this would be a significant development for Toyota's alternative-fuel technology in India's passenger-vehicle market.

However, Toyota has not officially confirmed the flex-fuel powertrain or revealed its technical specifications. More details are expected during the vehicle's launch.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Date and Expected Price

Toyota has confirmed that the Innova Hycross facelift will launch in India on November 25, 2026.

The refreshed MPV is expected to arrive with updated exterior styling, additional cabin technology and potentially a new flex-fuel strong-hybrid option.

The company has not yet announced the official pricing, variant details or complete specifications. These details are expected to be revealed at the launch event.