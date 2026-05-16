Toyota has officially introduced its smallest Land Cruiser model, the Land Cruiser FJ, in its home market of Japan, following earlier unveilings in Thailand and South Africa.
The compact off-roader is also expected to make its way to India, where it is reportedly set to be manufactured at Toyota's upcoming production facility in Maharashtra with a focus on both domestic sales and exports.
The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ enters the market as an accessible off-road SUV, with the standard model priced at JPY 4,500,100 (approximately ₹27.24 lakh) in Japan. However, buyers opting for the full range of accessories may end up paying significantly more, with the total cost crossing into premium Land Cruiser territory.
Toyota is offering multiple customization options for the Land Cruiser FJ, including styling, off-road, and utility-focused packages. In Japan, buyers can choose from three dedicated accessories packages, including premium enhancements from Modellista, rugged upgrades from ARB, and Toyota's own lifestyle-focused accessory set.
Modellista Package: Premium Styling Upgrade
One of the standout options is the Modellista accessories kit, developed by Toyota's premium vehicle customization division. Known for adding sporty, upscale styling elements to Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Modellista enhances the exterior and interior of the Land Cruiser FJ.
The package includes:
Hood garnish
Front bumper extension with integrated LED lighting
Illuminated grille
Roof spoiler
Side mouldings and mild fender flares
Front and rear aluminium bash plates
New 18-inch dual-tone matte olive alloy wheels
For the cabin, Modellista adds LED ambient accents to create a more premium atmosphere. Buyers can also opt for accessories such as sunshades, door handle protectors, UV-protection tinted windows, and Pioneer speakers.
ARB Package: Built for Serious Off-Roading
Toyota has partnered with ARB, the Australian off-road equipment specialist, to improve the SUV's off-road capability.
The ARB package includes:
Unlike the Modellista package, ARB accessories focus on durability, protection, and real-world off-road performance.
Toyota's Playful Set: Utility Meets Style
Toyota is also offering its own accessories package aimed at personalization and practicality.
Key highlights include:
Topographical decals for doors, hood, and spare wheel cover
MOLLE storage panels for the cargo area and rear door
Floor mats
Window shades and visors
Mud flaps
Scuff plates
Seat covers
Luggage trays
Backdoor opening guard
Dashcams
Anti-theft accessories, including a steering wheel lock and wheel locks
Accessories Pricing
Modellista Package: JPY 965,800 (₹5.84 lakh)
ARB Package: JPY 591,800 (₹3.58 lakh)
Toyota Playful Set: JPY 169,400 (₹1.02 lakh)
When equipped with all three packages, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ's price rises to JPY 7,154,890 (approximately ₹43.31 lakh). This places it close to the pricing of higher-spec versions of the Land Cruiser 300, which range between JPY 5.1 million (₹30.85 lakh) and JPY 8 million (₹48.38 lakh).
While it is unlikely that buyers will choose every available accessory, Toyota's strategy clearly highlights the Land Cruiser FJ's wide scope for customization and personalization.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications (Expected)
With an India launch reportedly on the cards, the Land Cruiser FJ could emerge as Toyota's most affordable and customizable SUV in the iconic Land Cruiser family.