The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ enters the market as an accessible off-road SUV, with the standard model priced at JPY 4,500,100 (approximately ₹27.24 lakh) in Japan. However, buyers opting for the full range of accessories may end up paying significantly more, with the total cost crossing into premium Land Cruiser territory.

The compact off-roader is also expected to make its way to India, where it is reportedly set to be manufactured at Toyota's upcoming production facility in Maharashtra with a focus on both domestic sales and exports.

Toyota has officially introduced its smallest Land Cruiser model, the Land Cruiser FJ, in its home market of Japan, following earlier unveilings in Thailand and South Africa.

Toyota is offering multiple customization options for the Land Cruiser FJ, including styling, off-road, and utility-focused packages. In Japan, buyers can choose from three dedicated accessories packages, including premium enhancements from Modellista, rugged upgrades from ARB, and Toyota's own lifestyle-focused accessory set.

Modellista Package: Premium Styling Upgrade

One of the standout options is the Modellista accessories kit, developed by Toyota's premium vehicle customization division. Known for adding sporty, upscale styling elements to Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Modellista enhances the exterior and interior of the Land Cruiser FJ.

The package includes:

Hood garnish

Front bumper extension with integrated LED lighting

Illuminated grille

Roof spoiler

Side mouldings and mild fender flares

Front and rear aluminium bash plates

New 18-inch dual-tone matte olive alloy wheels

For the cabin, Modellista adds LED ambient accents to create a more premium atmosphere. Buyers can also opt for accessories such as sunshades, door handle protectors, UV-protection tinted windows, and Pioneer speakers.

ARB Package: Built for Serious Off-Roading

Toyota has partnered with ARB, the Australian off-road equipment specialist, to improve the SUV's off-road capability.

The ARB package includes:

Heavy-duty skid plate

Roof rack

Side steps that also function as rock sliders

Unlike the Modellista package, ARB accessories focus on durability, protection, and real-world off-road performance.

Toyota's Playful Set: Utility Meets Style

Toyota is also offering its own accessories package aimed at personalization and practicality.

Key highlights include:

Topographical decals for doors, hood, and spare wheel cover

MOLLE storage panels for the cargo area and rear door

Floor mats

Window shades and visors

Mud flaps

Scuff plates

Seat covers

Luggage trays

Backdoor opening guard

Dashcams

Anti-theft accessories, including a steering wheel lock and wheel locks

Accessories Pricing

Modellista Package: JPY 965,800 (₹5.84 lakh)

ARB Package: JPY 591,800 (₹3.58 lakh)

Toyota Playful Set: JPY 169,400 (₹1.02 lakh)

When equipped with all three packages, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ's price rises to JPY 7,154,890 (approximately ₹43.31 lakh). This places it close to the pricing of higher-spec versions of the Land Cruiser 300, which range between JPY 5.1 million (₹30.85 lakh) and JPY 8 million (₹48.38 lakh).

While it is unlikely that buyers will choose every available accessory, Toyota's strategy clearly highlights the Land Cruiser FJ's wide scope for customization and personalization.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications (Expected)

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications Specification Details Engine & Performance Powertrain Likely petrol-hybrid powertrain (market dependent) Focus Urban usability and off-road capability Wheels Wheels Standard setup with optional 18-inch Modellista alloy wheels Exterior Features Grille Illuminated grille Bumper LED-integrated bumper extension Spoiler Roof spoiler Flares Fender flares Protection Aluminium bash plates Interior Features Lighting LED ambient cabin accents Audio Premium speaker system option Windows Sunshades and UV-protected windows Off-Road Equipment Protection Skid plates Storage Roof rack Steps Rock-slider style side steps Safety & Utility Camera Dashcam support Security Steering wheel lock Wheels Wheel locks Storage Cargo MOLLE panels

With an India launch reportedly on the cards, the Land Cruiser FJ could emerge as Toyota's most affordable and customizable SUV in the iconic Land Cruiser family.