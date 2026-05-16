Automotive

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Debuts in Japan; India Launch & Maharashtra Production Planned

Toyota has launched the compact Land Cruiser FJ in Japan, with an India debut and Maharashtra production reportedly planned. Priced from ₹27.24 lakh, the SUV offers extensive customization through Modellista, ARB, and Toyota accessory packs, pushing prices up to ₹43.31 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Land Cruiser FJ
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ plans to launch in India

Toyota has officially introduced its smallest Land Cruiser model, the Land Cruiser FJ, in its home market of Japan, following earlier unveilings in Thailand and South Africa.

The compact off-roader is also expected to make its way to India, where it is reportedly set to be manufactured at Toyota's upcoming production facility in Maharashtra with a focus on both domestic sales and exports.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ enters the market as an accessible off-road SUV, with the standard model priced at JPY 4,500,100 (approximately ₹27.24 lakh) in Japan. However, buyers opting for the full range of accessories may end up paying significantly more, with the total cost crossing into premium Land Cruiser territory.

Toyota is offering multiple customization options for the Land Cruiser FJ, including styling, off-road, and utility-focused packages. In Japan, buyers can choose from three dedicated accessories packages, including premium enhancements from Modellista, rugged upgrades from ARB, and Toyota's own lifestyle-focused accessory set.

Modellista Package: Premium Styling Upgrade

One of the standout options is the Modellista accessories kit, developed by Toyota's premium vehicle customization division. Known for adding sporty, upscale styling elements to Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Modellista enhances the exterior and interior of the Land Cruiser FJ.

The package includes:

  • Hood garnish

  • Front bumper extension with integrated LED lighting

  • Illuminated grille

  • Roof spoiler

  • Side mouldings and mild fender flares

  • Front and rear aluminium bash plates

  • New 18-inch dual-tone matte olive alloy wheels

For the cabin, Modellista adds LED ambient accents to create a more premium atmosphere. Buyers can also opt for accessories such as sunshades, door handle protectors, UV-protection tinted windows, and Pioneer speakers.

ARB Package: Built for Serious Off-Roading

Toyota has partnered with ARB, the Australian off-road equipment specialist, to improve the SUV's off-road capability.

The ARB package includes:

  • Heavy-duty skid plate

  • Roof rack

  • Side steps that also function as rock sliders

Unlike the Modellista package, ARB accessories focus on durability, protection, and real-world off-road performance.

Toyota's Playful Set: Utility Meets Style

Toyota is also offering its own accessories package aimed at personalization and practicality.

Key highlights include:

  • Topographical decals for doors, hood, and spare wheel cover

  • MOLLE storage panels for the cargo area and rear door

  • Floor mats

  • Window shades and visors

  • Mud flaps

  • Scuff plates

  • Seat covers

  • Luggage trays

  • Backdoor opening guard

  • Dashcams

  • Anti-theft accessories, including a steering wheel lock and wheel locks

Accessories Pricing

  • Modellista Package: JPY 965,800 (₹5.84 lakh)

  • ARB Package: JPY 591,800 (₹3.58 lakh)

  • Toyota Playful Set: JPY 169,400 (₹1.02 lakh)

When equipped with all three packages, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ's price rises to JPY 7,154,890 (approximately ₹43.31 lakh). This places it close to the pricing of higher-spec versions of the Land Cruiser 300, which range between JPY 5.1 million (₹30.85 lakh) and JPY 8 million (₹48.38 lakh).

While it is unlikely that buyers will choose every available accessory, Toyota's strategy clearly highlights the Land Cruiser FJ's wide scope for customization and personalization.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications (Expected)

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine & Performance
PowertrainLikely petrol-hybrid powertrain (market dependent)
FocusUrban usability and off-road capability
Wheels
WheelsStandard setup with optional 18-inch Modellista alloy wheels
Exterior Features
GrilleIlluminated grille
BumperLED-integrated bumper extension
SpoilerRoof spoiler
FlaresFender flares
ProtectionAluminium bash plates
Interior Features
LightingLED ambient cabin accents
AudioPremium speaker system option
WindowsSunshades and UV-protected windows
Off-Road Equipment
ProtectionSkid plates
StorageRoof rack
StepsRock-slider style side steps
Safety & Utility
CameraDashcam support
SecuritySteering wheel lock
WheelsWheel locks
StorageCargo MOLLE panels

With an India launch reportedly on the cards, the Land Cruiser FJ could emerge as Toyota's most affordable and customizable SUV in the iconic Land Cruiser family.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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