Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Bonneville T4, Bonneville T40, and Bonneville T40 Black in India, bringing the Bonneville name into the fiercely competitive 350cc category.

Now Triumph is taking that identity into a much more accessible part of the Indian motorcycle market.

There was a time when the Triumph Bonneville name was associated almost entirely with large-capacity motorcycles, British heritage, and the unmistakable shape of a classic roadster.

The three-bike strategy matters because Triumph is entering one of India's most established motorcycle categories.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350 have already built strong identities around the idea of an affordable modern classic.

Triumph now wants a piece of that audience without giving up the premium image that has always surrounded the Bonneville badge.

Triumph Bonneville T4 Specifications Specification Details Engine & Drivetrain Engine Type 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve. Maximum Power 29 PS (28.6 bhp) @ 7,000 rpm. Maximum Torque 31.2 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. Gearbox 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. Chassis & Suspension Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe. Front Suspension 43 mm telescopic forks (140 mm wheel travel). Rear Suspension Twin gas-charged shock absorbers with preload adjustment (120 mm wheel travel). Brakes & Wheels Front Brake 300 mm fixed disc with a four-piston radial calliper. Rear Brake 230 mm fixed disc with a single-piston floating calliper. ABS Dual-channel ABS (standard). Front Wheel 18-inch aluminium wire-spoke rim. Rear Wheel 17-inch aluminium wire-spoke rim. Front Tyre 100/90-18 (Tubed). Rear Tyre 140/75-17 (Tubed). Dimensions & Capacity Kerb Weight 191 kg. Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 Litres. Seat Height 790 mm; an optional 770 mm low-seat accessory is available. Wheelbase 1,418 mm. Electronics & Features Instrument Console Circular LCD with an analogue tachometer. Riding Modes 3 selectable riding modes. Rider Aids Switchable Traction Control (TC) and ride-by-wire throttle. Lighting Full LED headlight with signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), LED tail light and LED indicators. Charging Built-in USB-C charging port. Available Colours Colours Phantom Black, Carnival Red, Competiton Green

Key Specifications Of Triumph Bonneville T40

The premium Triumph Bonneville T40 is a highly equipped model that combines classic retro roadster looks with high-end rider technology.

Triumph Bonneville T40 Specifications Specification Details Engine & Drivetrain Engine Type 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve. Maximum Power 29.1 bhp (29 PS) @ 7,000 rpm. Maximum Torque 31.2 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection with Ride-by-Wire throttle control. Gearbox 6-speed transmission equipped with a wet, multi-plate slip-and-assist clutch. Electronics & Features Instrument Console 4-inch circular, bonded Full Colour TFT screen featuring official Triumph Navigation app support. Riding Modes 5 selectable riding modes such as Road, Rain, Eco, and 2 Custom rider profiles. Safety Technology Premium IMU-based Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control. Cruise Control Included as a standard feature. Lighting Full LED headlight with an integrated sensor for auto-switching between DRL and low beam, self-cancelling indicators, and an emergency deceleration warning tail lamp function. Chassis & Suspension Frame Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel frame with a steel twin-sided swingarm. Front Suspension 43 mm conventional telescopic forks (130 mm wheel travel). Rear Suspension Twin gas-charged shock absorbers with preload adjustment (130 mm wheel travel). Brakes & Wheels Front Brake Single 310 mm fixed disc with a twin-piston axial calliper. Rear Brake Single 255 mm fixed disc with a single-piston floating calliper. Front Wheel 18 x 2.75-inch aluminium wire-spoke rim with a 100/90-18 tubed tyre. Rear Wheel 17 x 4.25-inch aluminium wire-spoke rim with a wider 150/70 R17 tubed tyre. Dimensions & Capacity Kerb Weight 195 kg, fully fueled and ready to ride. Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 Litres. Seat Height 790 mm, with an official 770 mm lower bench seat available as an accessory. Wheelbase 1,418 mm. Ground Clearance 165 mm. Available Colours Colours Aegean Blue and Fusion White, Meriden Blue and Tangerine, Fusion White and Phantom Black

Key Specifications Of Triumph Bonneville T40 Black

The Triumph Bonneville T40 Black shares the same mechanical specifications and tech features as the standard T40, but it stands out for its dark, understated stealth aesthetic.

Triumph Bonneville T40 Black - Exclusive Features Specification Details Exclusive Palette Available in a two-tone Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black theme. Darkened Components Powder-coated black engine casings, blacked-out mirrors, grab hoop, and heel guards. Exhaust Finish Blacked-out header pipes and a black Peashooter silencer. Wheels Gloss-black aluminium wheel rims contrasted against bright steel spokes.

Pricing Details

Triumph officially launched the Bonneville T4, T40, and T40 Black in India on October 6, 2026.

The official ex-showroom prices in Delhi for the new 350cc Triumph lineup start at ₹2,54,999 for the entry-level Bonneville T4 variant.

Moving up the range, both the premium Bonneville T40 and the visually dark-themed Bonneville T40 Black share an identical ex-showroom price tag of ₹2,79,999.

On-road prices will vary across different states due to local RTO registration charges, handling fees and insurance costs.

Booking and Delivery Timeline

Online bookings officially open on October 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST through the official Triumph Motorcycles India platform, where reservations can be secured directly.

The delivery schedule varies by variant, with the premium Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T40 Black slated to begin deliveries in the second week of November 2026.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Bonneville T4 is scheduled to start deliveries slightly later, arriving in the second week of January 2027.