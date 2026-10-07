There was a time when the Triumph Bonneville name was associated almost entirely with large-capacity motorcycles, British heritage, and the unmistakable shape of a classic roadster.
Now Triumph is taking that identity into a much more accessible part of the Indian motorcycle market.
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Bonneville T4, Bonneville T40, and Bonneville T40 Black in India, bringing the Bonneville name into the fiercely competitive 350cc category.
The three-bike strategy matters because Triumph is entering one of India's most established motorcycle categories.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350 have already built strong identities around the idea of an affordable modern classic.
Triumph now wants a piece of that audience without giving up the premium image that has always surrounded the Bonneville badge.
Key Specifications Of Triumph Bonneville T40
The premium Triumph Bonneville T40 is a highly equipped model that combines classic retro roadster looks with high-end rider technology.
Key Specifications Of Triumph Bonneville T40 Black
The Triumph Bonneville T40 Black shares the same mechanical specifications and tech features as the standard T40, but it stands out for its dark, understated stealth aesthetic.
Pricing Details
Triumph officially launched the Bonneville T4, T40, and T40 Black in India on October 6, 2026.
The official ex-showroom prices in Delhi for the new 350cc Triumph lineup start at ₹2,54,999 for the entry-level Bonneville T4 variant.
Moving up the range, both the premium Bonneville T40 and the visually dark-themed Bonneville T40 Black share an identical ex-showroom price tag of ₹2,79,999.
On-road prices will vary across different states due to local RTO registration charges, handling fees and insurance costs.
Booking and Delivery Timeline
Online bookings officially open on October 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST through the official Triumph Motorcycles India platform, where reservations can be secured directly.
The delivery schedule varies by variant, with the premium Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T40 Black slated to begin deliveries in the second week of November 2026.
Meanwhile, the entry-level Bonneville T4 is scheduled to start deliveries slightly later, arriving in the second week of January 2027.