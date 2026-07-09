Volkswagen has confirmed that it will expand the Tayron lineup in India with a new, more affordable variant set to debut on July 10, 2026.
Positioned below the existing Tayron R-Line, the upcoming model is expected to offer a lower entry point into Volkswagen's premium three-row SUV range.
While the automaker has not yet revealed the official name of the new trim, a recently released teaser has provided an early look at its design and equipment.
The current Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs. 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new variant is expected to be priced between Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 43 lakh, making it a more affordable option for buyers.
Familiar Design With Subtle Changes
The teaser suggests that the lower-spec Tayron will retain much of the premium styling seen on the R-Line variant.
At the front, the SUV continues to feature projector LED headlamps connected by a full-width LED light bar, along with an illuminated Volkswagen logo. However, the front bumper and grille are expected to receive a simpler, less aggressive design to distinguish them from the flagship trim.
The SUV also introduces a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels, which appear to be smaller than the 19-inch alloys available on the Tayron R-Line.
Other exterior highlights include:
Interior to Remain Feature-Rich
Inside, the cabin layout closely resembles that of the Tayron R-Line but features dual-tone upholstery, replacing the flagship model's all-black interior.
The teaser confirms several premium features will continue to be offered, including:
Freestanding touchscreen infotainment system
Fully digital instrument cluster
Ambient lighting
Wireless phone charging
Panoramic sunroof
Metal pedals
Three-row seating configuration
Volkswagen is, however, expected to remove a few premium convenience and comfort features to create a clear distinction between the two variants.
Engine Expected to Remain Unchanged
Mechanically, the new Tayron is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the R-Line.
The engine produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power is expected to be sent to all four wheels through Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
Competition
Once launched, the lower-spec Tayron will continue to compete in India's premium three-row SUV segment against rivals such as:
Volkswagen is expected to reveal the complete feature list, official pricing and variant name at the launch event on July 10.