Automotive

Volkswagen to Launch Affordable Tayron Variant in India on July 10; Key Features Teased

Volkswagen has teased a more affordable Tayron variant ahead of its July 10 India launch. Expected to be priced around Rs. 42-43 lakh, the three-row SUV will retain the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while offering premium features with subtle design changes.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tayron set to launch on July 10

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will expand the Tayron lineup in India with a new, more affordable variant set to debut on July 10, 2026.

Positioned below the existing Tayron R-Line, the upcoming model is expected to offer a lower entry point into Volkswagen's premium three-row SUV range.

While the automaker has not yet revealed the official name of the new trim, a recently released teaser has provided an early look at its design and equipment.

The current Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs. 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new variant is expected to be priced between Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 43 lakh, making it a more affordable option for buyers.

Familiar Design With Subtle Changes

The teaser suggests that the lower-spec Tayron will retain much of the premium styling seen on the R-Line variant.

At the front, the SUV continues to feature projector LED headlamps connected by a full-width LED light bar, along with an illuminated Volkswagen logo. However, the front bumper and grille are expected to receive a simpler, less aggressive design to distinguish them from the flagship trim.

The SUV also introduces a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels, which appear to be smaller than the 19-inch alloys available on the Tayron R-Line.

Other exterior highlights include:

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • Illuminated Volkswagen rear badge

  • Gloss black wheel arch cladding

  • Roof rails

  • Redesigned rear bumper

Interior to Remain Feature-Rich

Inside, the cabin layout closely resembles that of the Tayron R-Line but features dual-tone upholstery, replacing the flagship model's all-black interior.

The teaser confirms several premium features will continue to be offered, including:

  • Freestanding touchscreen infotainment system

  • Fully digital instrument cluster

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Metal pedals

  • Three-row seating configuration

Volkswagen is, however, expected to remove a few premium convenience and comfort features to create a clear distinction between the two variants.

Engine Expected to Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the new Tayron is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the R-Line.

The engine produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power is expected to be sent to all four wheels through Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Competition

Once launched, the lower-spec Tayron will continue to compete in India's premium three-row SUV segment against rivals such as:

  • Skoda Kodiaq

  • Jeep Meridian

  • Toyota Fortuner (select variants)

  • MG Gloster

Volkswagen is expected to reveal the complete feature list, official pricing and variant name at the launch event on July 10.

Volkswagen Tayron (Lower Variant) - Expected Specificationsto
SpecificationDetails
Engine
Engine Type2.0-litre turbo-petrol
Power204hp
Torque320Nm torque
Transmission
Gearbox7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic
Drivetrain
AWD SystemVolkswagen 4Motion AWD
Exterior
HeadlampsProjector LED headlamps
DRLConnected LED DRL/light bar
Front BadgeIlluminated Volkswagen logo
Tail LampsConnected LED tail lamps
BumpersRedesigned front and rear bumpers
WheelsNew five-spoke alloy wheels
RoofRoof rails
Wheel ArchesGloss black wheel arch cladding
Interior
UpholsteryDual-tone upholstery
SeatingThree-row seating
Instrument ClusterFully digital instrument cluster
InfotainmentLarge touchscreen infotainment display
ChargingWireless phone charging
LightingAmbient lighting
SunroofPanoramic sunroof
PedalsMetal pedals
Expected Price
PriceRs. 42 lakh to Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom)
Launch Date
DateJuly 10, 2026 (Confirmed)

Topics

Automotive Industry News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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