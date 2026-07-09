While the automaker has not yet revealed the official name of the new trim, a recently released teaser has provided an early look at its design and equipment.

Positioned below the existing Tayron R-Line, the upcoming model is expected to offer a lower entry point into Volkswagen's premium three-row SUV range.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will expand the Tayron lineup in India with a new, more affordable variant set to debut on July 10, 2026.

The current Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs. 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new variant is expected to be priced between Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 43 lakh, making it a more affordable option for buyers.

Familiar Design With Subtle Changes

The teaser suggests that the lower-spec Tayron will retain much of the premium styling seen on the R-Line variant.

At the front, the SUV continues to feature projector LED headlamps connected by a full-width LED light bar, along with an illuminated Volkswagen logo. However, the front bumper and grille are expected to receive a simpler, less aggressive design to distinguish them from the flagship trim.

The SUV also introduces a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels, which appear to be smaller than the 19-inch alloys available on the Tayron R-Line.

Other exterior highlights include:

Connected LED tail lamps

Illuminated Volkswagen rear badge

Gloss black wheel arch cladding

Roof rails

Redesigned rear bumper

Interior to Remain Feature-Rich

Inside, the cabin layout closely resembles that of the Tayron R-Line but features dual-tone upholstery, replacing the flagship model's all-black interior.

The teaser confirms several premium features will continue to be offered, including:

Freestanding touchscreen infotainment system

Fully digital instrument cluster

Ambient lighting

Wireless phone charging

Panoramic sunroof

Metal pedals

Three-row seating configuration

Volkswagen is, however, expected to remove a few premium convenience and comfort features to create a clear distinction between the two variants.

Engine Expected to Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the new Tayron is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the R-Line.

The engine produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power is expected to be sent to all four wheels through Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Competition

Once launched, the lower-spec Tayron will continue to compete in India's premium three-row SUV segment against rivals such as:

Skoda Kodiaq

Jeep Meridian

Toyota Fortuner (select variants)

MG Gloster

Volkswagen is expected to reveal the complete feature list, official pricing and variant name at the launch event on July 10.