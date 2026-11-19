Volkswagen has already revealed the exterior of the updated Virtus, giving us a closer look at the styling changes. The company is expected to announce the complete specifications, variant details and prices at the launch.

The refreshed version brings noticeable exterior changes, additional equipment and a possible transmission upgrade while retaining its familiar design and turbo-petrol engine options.

Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the updated Virtus in India, with the facelifted sedan scheduled to launch on December 11, 2026. This will be the first major update for the model since its Indian debut in 2022.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: What's New in the Design?

The facelifted Virtus receives a redesigned front bumper with integrated LED fog lamps and a new lower air intake featuring a diamond-pattern finish. The front grille has also received minor revisions, while the overall styling retains the sedan's familiar appearance.

The updated model gets newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Regular variants are expected to feature dual-tone finishes, while the GT Line could receive an all-black treatment with red brake callipers. Volkswagen has also repositioned the GT badges from the front fenders to the front doors.

At the rear, the sedan retains its familiar overall design, including the bootlid spoiler and gloss-black lower bumper section. However, the LED tail lamps feature revised lighting elements, giving the updated model a slightly refreshed appearance.

The facelift could also introduce additional exterior colour options, although Volkswagen has not revealed the complete colour palette yet.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Expected Interior Features

Volkswagen has not officially revealed the interior of the updated Virtus. However, the overall dashboard layout is expected to remain similar to the outgoing model, with improvements mainly focused on equipment, technology and cabin convenience.

The facelift is expected to retain features such as:

Electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

A larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated interface for the existing 10.1-inch infotainment system are also expected. The infotainment system could receive an updated user interface and an AI-powered voice assistant.

Another possible improvement is a variable-geometry compressor for the air-conditioning system. This could improve cooling performance, particularly in hot weather.

360-Degree Camera and Updated Safety Features

Another important addition could be a 360-degree camera system. The updated Virtus has been spotted with a camera unit on the front bumper and additional camera hardware on the outside rear-view mirrors. The presence of front parking sensors also points towards this upgrade.

The sedan is expected to retain its existing safety equipment, including:

Six airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill-hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child-seat anchors

These additions could make parking and manoeuvring easier, particularly in tight spaces.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Engine and Gearbox Options

Mechanically, the updated Virtus is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Engine Specifications Specification Details 1.0-litre TSI Power 115hp Torque 178Nm Gearbox Options Six-speed manual / New eight-speed torque-converter automatic (expected) 1.5-litre TSI Power 150hp Torque 250Nm Gearbox Options Seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic

The biggest mechanical change could be the introduction of a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine. It is expected to replace the existing six-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual gearbox should continue to be offered with the smaller engine.

The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine is expected to retain its seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Expected Price in India

The facelifted Volkswagen Virtus is expected to cost more than the outgoing model.

Prices could start at around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Volkswagen has not announced the final pricing or variant-wise specifications.

Volkswagen will reveal the complete details when the sedan launches in India on December 11.