Volvo EX90 Launched in India at ₹1.26 Crore With 625km Range

The launch took place on October 12, 2026, giving Indian buyers another option in the premium electric SUV segment.

With advanced driver assistance technology, a premium sound system, and high-speed charging, the EX90 marks Volvo's next major step in bringing its electric-vehicle strategy to India's luxury car market.

Volvo Cars has introduced its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.26 crore.

The EX90 sits above the petrol-powered XC90 in Volvo's product range. It is designed for customers looking for the space and practicality of a large family SUV without relying on a conventional combustion engine.

Volvo EX90 Specifications Specification Details Performance Performance Dual-motor AWD producing 456 hp and 670 Nm of torque. Acceleration Accelerates 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Driving Range Delivers up to 625 km (WLTP) on a single charge. DC Fast Charging Charges from 10% to 80% in 23 minutes via a 350kW DC charger. Bi-directional Charging Supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability to power appliances or other EVs Safety & Sensors Lidar System Roof-mounted Luminar Lidar detects pedestrians up to 250 meters away, even in total darkness. Sensor Array Integrates 5 radars, 8 cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors linked to an NVIDIA DRIVE computer. Interiron Radar Features sub-millimetre radar sensors to prevent occupants, including pets, from being accidentally left behind. Occupant Protection Equipped with 9 airbags as standard. Interior & Technology Cabin Layout Premium 6-seater arrangement across three rows. Infotainment A 14.5-inch portrait central touchscreen with built-in Google software and 5G connectivity. Audio System High-end 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system with Dolby Atmos. Aesthetics Electrochromic panoramic glass roof, backlit wood trim panels, and sustainable Nordico upholstery.

Volvo EX90 Vs Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 is one of the EX90's most significant competitors.

It targets customers who want an electric SUV with a strong emphasis on luxury, advanced cabin technology, and the established Mercedes-Benz ownership experience.

The EQS SUV offers a premium interior and a range of seating configurations depending on the version.

It also competes strongly on passenger comfort and the breadth of features available to rear-seat occupants.

The Volvo EX90, meanwhile, has a lower reported starting price of ₹1.26 crore compared with ₹1.49 crore for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580.

That difference allows Volvo to attract buyers who want a premium three-row electric SUV without moving into the higher price bracket.

Volvo's key strengths include its 625km claimed WLTP range, 800V electrical architecture, restrained design, and strong emphasis on safety technology.

The Mercedes-Benz may appeal more to customers who value the brand's luxury image and its rear-cabin features.

The final choice will depend on individual priorities, particularly rear-seat comfort, charging access, after-sales support, and the equipment included in each Indian market specification.

Pricing And Availability Timeline

The Volvo EX90 is priced at an introductory ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom) in India, with official bookings currently open across the country through the digital portal and authorised dealerships.

Customer deliveries for the flagship electric SUV are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Special Launch Benefits (Valid Until December 31, 2026)

Buyers who reserve the electric SUV before the end of the year receive a comprehensive introductory package.