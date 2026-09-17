Volvo XC60, XC90 Get New Long-Range Plug-In Hybrid Versions

Volvo says the new figures represent more than a 2.5-fold increase over the electric range of the outgoing plug-in hybrid models.

The updated XC60 can deliver up to 200km of electric range, while the seven-seat XC90 offers up to 160km under the preliminary WLTP cycle.

Volvo Cars has introduced new long-range plug-in hybrid versions of the XC60 and XC90 for European and US markets, significantly increasing their electric-only driving capability.

Orders have opened in selected markets, including versions of the SUVs available with the Black Edition treatment. Production is scheduled to begin later this autumn.

The increased range comes from a larger floor-integrated battery and a more powerful electric motor. The petrol engine continues to provide additional driving range when the battery charge is depleted, allowing the SUVs to retain the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

XC90 receives the new long-range PHEV technology following recent design and technology updates, while the XC60 gets a more extensive exterior and interior refresh. Volvo will continue to offer mild-hybrid versions alongside the plug-in hybrid models.

The updated SUVs also gain enhanced driver-assistance technology, connected features and Google's Gemini AI assistant. Volvo plans to provide additional software improvements through over-the-air updates after purchase.

Volvo XC60 and XC90 Features

Long-range plug-in hybrid powertrain

XC60 offers up to 200km electric range under preliminary WLTP testing.

XC90 offers up to 160km electric range.

Electric range is more than 2.5 times that of the outgoing PHEVs

Larger floor-integrated battery supports the extended range.

More powerful electric motor improves electric driving capability.

The petrol engine takes over for longer-distance driving.

Mild-hybrid variants will remain available.

XC60 design and cabin

Redesigned grille, bonnet, front bumper and front wings.

Revised wheels and Thor's Hammer Matrix LED headlights.

Updated tailgate, LED rear lights and bumper design.

Redesigned dashboard and door panels.

Premium versions receive wood trim and upgraded interior lighting.

Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather is available on higher-spec versions.

New 11.2-inch central display runs Volvo's latest Car UX.

XC90 design and interior

Retains its Scandinavian-inspired cabin design.

Premium materials and wood trim remain prominent.

Large windows provide generous natural light.

Optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system is available.

Google Gemini is integrated into the infotainment system.

The seven-seat layout remains a key part of the XC90's practicality.

Safety and driver assistance

The updated SUVs feature an upgraded sensor package, including cameras, radars, and other hardware. Available driver-assistance systems include:

Lane Change Assist

360-degree camera with 3D view

Automatic Emergency Braking

Automatic Emergency Steering

Cyclist detection warning before opening a door

Google Gemini and connected technology

Google Gemini lets drivers use conversational voice commands for tasks such as route planning, destination searches, navigation, and message management.

Volvo will also deliver software updates over the air, although the availability of certain connected features can vary by market and may require subscriptions or customer activation.

The new XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrids will sit alongside Volvo's growing electric portfolio, including the upcoming EX60.

Actual electric range will vary depending on factors such as temperature, weather, terrain, battery condition, vehicle speed and driving style.