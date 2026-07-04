Automotive

Yamaha YZF-R2 set to debut in India on August 27; Check the Details

Yamaha is expected to launch the YZF-R2 in India on August 27, bridging the gap between the R15 and R3. The sportbike is tipped to feature a Deltabox frame, USD forks, VVA technology, traction control, and around 25bhp, with an expected price of ₹2 lakh-₹2.30 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Yamaha YZF R2
Yamaha YZF R2 will launch on August 27

Yamaha is expected to expand its sportbike portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new YZF-R2 on August 27. Positioned between the entry-level R15 and the higher-capacity R3, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to strengthen Yamaha's presence in the competitive 200cc sportbike segment.

The YZF-R2 is expected to be manufactured at Yamaha's Chennai facility for both the Indian market and exports.

The motorcycle has already been trademarked in several regions, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Philippines, highlighting Yamaha's broader global plans for the model.

Design and Platform

The upcoming sportbike is likely to share its underpinnings with the R15 V4 and is expected to use Yamaha's Deltabox frame, known for its high rigidity and agile handling. This setup should help the bike deliver a sporty riding experience suited for both daily use and occasional track sessions.

Suspension and Braking

Suspension duties are expected to be handled by upside-down (USD) front forks and a linked-type Monocross rear suspension. Braking is likely to come from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS for improved safety.

Features and Technology

Yamaha is also expected to equip the YZF-R2 with several premium features. These may include Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) for stronger low- and mid-range performance, a traction control system, a bi-directional quick shifter, and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Other expected safety features include a wide radial rear tyre and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

Performance

Performance is expected to be a significant step up from the R15. While the R15 produces 18.4bhp and 14.5 Nm of torque, the YZF-R2 is tipped to deliver around 25bhp and 20Nm, offering riders a more powerful option without moving into the larger-displacement class.

Rivals and Expected Price

Once launched, the Yamaha YZF-R2 is expected to take on rivals such as the KTM RC 200. The motorcycle is likely to be priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts looking for a feature-rich, mid-capacity sportbike.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Specifications (Expected)

Yamaha YZF-R2 Specifications (Expected)
SpecificationDetails
Launch DateAugust 27, 2026 (Expected)
Segment200cc Sportbike
PlatformBased on Yamaha R15 V4
FrameDeltabox frame
Engine OutputAround 25bhp and 20Nm
Suspension & Braking
Front SuspensionUSD forks
Rear SuspensionLinked-type Monocross
BrakesDisc brakes (Front & Rear)
SafetyDual-channel ABS
Features
FeaturesVariable Valve Actuation (VVA), Traction Control, Bi-directional Quick Shifter, Assist & Slipper Clutch
Additional FeaturesWide radial rear tyre, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pricing & Competition
Expected Price₹2 lakh - ₹2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom)
Main RivalKTM RC 200

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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