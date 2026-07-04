The motorcycle has already been trademarked in several regions, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Philippines, highlighting Yamaha's broader global plans for the model.

The YZF-R2 is expected to be manufactured at Yamaha's Chennai facility for both the Indian market and exports.

Yamaha is expected to expand its sportbike portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new YZF-R2 on August 27. Positioned between the entry-level R15 and the higher-capacity R3, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to strengthen Yamaha's presence in the competitive 200cc sportbike segment.

Design and Platform

The upcoming sportbike is likely to share its underpinnings with the R15 V4 and is expected to use Yamaha's Deltabox frame, known for its high rigidity and agile handling. This setup should help the bike deliver a sporty riding experience suited for both daily use and occasional track sessions.

Suspension and Braking

Suspension duties are expected to be handled by upside-down (USD) front forks and a linked-type Monocross rear suspension. Braking is likely to come from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS for improved safety.

Features and Technology

Yamaha is also expected to equip the YZF-R2 with several premium features. These may include Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) for stronger low- and mid-range performance, a traction control system, a bi-directional quick shifter, and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Other expected safety features include a wide radial rear tyre and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

Performance

Performance is expected to be a significant step up from the R15. While the R15 produces 18.4bhp and 14.5 Nm of torque, the YZF-R2 is tipped to deliver around 25bhp and 20Nm, offering riders a more powerful option without moving into the larger-displacement class.

Rivals and Expected Price

Once launched, the Yamaha YZF-R2 is expected to take on rivals such as the KTM RC 200. The motorcycle is likely to be priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts looking for a feature-rich, mid-capacity sportbike.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Specifications (Expected)