Yamaha YZF-R2 Launched in India: Check Price & Features

The three variants differ in colour options and equipment. The lineup includes the standard YZF-R2, the YZF-R2 Quick Shifter, and the range-topping YZF-R2M.

The new bike is offered in three variants and five colour options, with prices starting at ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha has launched the new 'YZF-R2' in India, expanding its sportbike lineup with a 240cc motorcycle positioned below the larger-capacity models in the company's R-series.

Yamaha has announced that deliveries of the new YZF-R2 will begin from mid-September 2026.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Variant Pricing Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Colour Options YZF-R2 ₹2,30,500 Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Grey YZF-R2 Quick Shifter ₹2,39,500 Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue YZF-R2M ₹2,53,000 Metallic Grey

Yamaha YZF-R2 Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is powered by a 240cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 26.1bhp and 19.1Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, and a slip-and-assist clutch is standard across the range. Yamaha has equipped the mid-spec YZF-R2 Quick Shifter and top-end YZF-R2M with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, allowing faster upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch.

YZF-R2 Design and Chassis

The new Yamaha YZF-R2 gets an aggressive, sporty design inspired by the brand's larger R-series motorcycles. It features a sharper headlight section compared with the Yamaha R15, giving the motorcycle a more imposing appearance.

The bike is built around a diamond frame and uses an inverted front fork and rear monoshock suspension setup. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with disc brakes at the front and rear.

The range-topping YZF-R2M gets additional suspension adjustability, including an adjustable front fork and rear shock absorber. It also receives adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Features

The new YZF-R2 comes equipped with a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, giving riders access to connected functions through their compatible devices.

Safety and riding electronics are another highlight. Traction control is standard across all three variants, while Yamaha offers three riding modes:

Street - Designed for everyday riding and balanced performance.

Sport - Provides a sharper response for enthusiastic riding.

Rain - Designed to offer smoother performance in wet or slippery conditions.

These riding modes let riders adjust the motorcycle's performance to road conditions and personal preferences.

The top-spec YZF-R2M additionally gets a Smart Key system, enabling keyless ignition.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Variant-Wise Features

Yamaha YZF-R2

The entry-level YZF-R2 is available in Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Grey. It comes with a 240cc engine, a six-speed gearbox, a slip-and-assist clutch, traction control, and three riding modes.

Other highlights include the TFT console with smartphone connectivity, inverted front suspension, rear monoshock, 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Quick Shifter

Priced at ₹2,39,500, the mid-spec YZF-R2 Quick Shifter is available in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue.

Its biggest upgrade over the standard model is the standard bi-directional quickshifter. This allows clutchless gear changes in both directions, making the bike more engaging during spirited riding.

It retains the standard YZF-R2's traction control, three riding modes, TFT console with smartphone connectivity, inverted fork and monoshock setup.

Yamaha YZF-R2M

The range-topping YZF-R2M costs ₹2,53,000 (ex-showroom) and comes in Metallic Gray.

In addition to the bi-directional quickshifter, the M variant gets a more adjustable setup with an adjustable front fork, adjustable rear shock absorber, adjustable clutch lever and adjustable brake lever.

The YZF-R2M also gets a Smart Key system for keyless ignition, adding convenience to the flagship variant. Like the other versions, it comes with traction control, three riding modes and the TFT smartphone-connected instrument console.

Yamaha YZF-R2 India Deliveries

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is now available for booking in India, with prices starting at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin from mid-September 2026.

With three variants, five colour options and equipment ranging from traction control and riding modes to a bi-directional quickshifter and adjustable suspension, Yamaha is positioning the YZF-R2 as a technology-packed entry point into its performance-focused R-series.