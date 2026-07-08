By the close of trading:

The market downturn accelerated during the second half of the trading session after US President Donald Trump declared that the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran was "over," raising fears of a fresh escalation in the Middle East.

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 falling nearly 2% after renewed tensions between the United States and Iran triggered a surge in crude oil prices and rattled global investors.

Sensex fell by around 2% (over 1,700 points)

Nifty 50 declined by nearly 2% (around 500 points)

Investor wealth shrank by nearly Rs. 8 lakh crore

Total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to around Rs. 471 lakh crore

The decline was broad-based, with selling seen across almost every major sector.

Banking, FMCG and Oil & Gas stocks lead losses

Among sectoral indices:

Nifty Bank fell more than 2%

Nifty FMCG dropped over 2%

Nifty Oil & Gas also lost more than 2%

Heavyweight stocks across the banking, financial services, consumer goods, and energy sectors came under significant selling pressure as investors shifted toward safer assets.

Trump remarks trigger global market jitters

Market sentiment deteriorated after President Trump announced that the ceasefire arrangement with Iran had collapsed.

Calling Iranian leaders "liars," "cheats," and "sick people," Trump said the United States would continue military action following fresh attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed conflict has intensified concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Crude oil jumps nearly 5%

Following the latest developments:

Brent crude futures surged nearly 5% to around $78.09 per barrel.

Investors fear that any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could significantly impact global energy supplies.

Higher crude prices are particularly negative for India, one of the world's largest oil importers, as they increase import costs, inflationary pressures and the country's trade deficit.

Global markets also end sharply lower

The risk-off sentiment spread across international markets.

Europe

UK's FTSE 100 fell up to 2%

France's CAC 40 declined around 2%

Germany's DAX also dropped nearly 2%

Asia

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost about 1.5%

South Korea's KOSPI plunged nearly 6%, led by weakness in semiconductor stocks

United States

Dow Jones futures were down about 1%, indicating another weak opening on Wall Street after the previous session's losses.

Rupee weakens against US dollar

The Indian rupee also came under pressure, weakening beyond 95.50 per US dollar, marking a decline of about 0.6% from its previous close.

The fall was driven by:

Rising crude oil prices

Strengthening US dollar

Continued foreign investor caution

Analyst Jateen Trivedi, Vice President - Research Analyst at LKP Securities, had earlier projected the rupee to trade in the 94.60-95.30 range. The move above that range reflects increased pressure on the domestic currency.

Rising US bond yields add pressure

Investor sentiment was also affected by higher US Treasury yields.

US Treasury Yields Specification Details 10-year Treasury yield 4.565% 30-year Treasury yield 5.068% 2-year Treasury yield 4.197%

Higher bond yields generally make fixed-income investments more attractive than equities, prompting investors to reduce exposure to stock markets.

Why did the stock market fall?

Analysts attribute Wednesday's sell-off to multiple factors:

Trump's announcement that the Iran ceasefire had ended

Escalating US-Iran military tensions

Nearly 5% jump in crude oil prices

Fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz

Weak global equity markets

Rising US Treasury yields

Weakening Indian rupee

Increased risk aversion among global investors

Market experts say volatility could remain elevated in the coming sessions as investors closely monitor geopolitical developments in the Middle East, crude oil prices, foreign institutional investment flows and central bank signals.

The market views, currency outlook and analyst comments mentioned above are based on estimates and opinions shared by market experts and research analysts. They do not represent the views or recommendations of NewsBricks.