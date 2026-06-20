Sharing the poster on social media, Vikram Bhatt highlighted his successful collaboration with producer Anand Pandit. He noted that, following the continued popularity of the 1920 franchise, the duo is also generating excitement with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and is now preparing to bring audiences another supernatural thriller, 1920: Cold Winter.

Produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V. Dubey. The announcement was accompanied by a chilling first-look poster that sets the tone for what is expected to be the franchise's darkest chapter so far.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is returning to one of Indian cinema's most popular horror franchises with the announcement of 1920: Cold Winter. The upcoming film will be the latest instalment in the long-running 1920 series and promises a fresh dose of supernatural terror for horror enthusiasts.

The film arrives with the eerie tagline, "Beware the innocent, they hide the darkest evil," hinting at a story packed with mystery, psychological tension, and supernatural horror. According to the makers, the new installment will be the "coldest and darkest nightmare yet" in the franchise.

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A Look Back at the 1920 Franchise

The 1920 series began in 2008 with Vikram Bhatt's original horror film set during the colonial era. The movie starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple whose lives are upended after they move into a haunted mansion, where a malevolent spirit possesses the wife. The film emerged as a major success and helped revive interest in the horror genre in Bollywood.

The franchise continued with 1920: The Evil Returns in 2012, directed by Bhushan Patel and starring Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade, and Sharad Kelkar. Over the years, the series expanded into multiple standalone horror stories, becoming one of India's most recognizable horror film brands.

Vikram Bhatt's Horror Legacy Continues

Vikram Bhatt has long been associated with supernatural thrillers and horror dramas. His latest directorial venture, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, was released on June 12, 2026, and featured Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey.

With 1920: Cold Winter, Bhatt once again aims to immerse audiences in a world of fear, suspense, and paranormal mystery. While details regarding the cast, storyline, and release date remain under wraps, the announcement has already generated significant buzz among fans of the horror franchise.

Key Highlights

1920: Cold Winter officially announced as the next instalment in the 1920 franchise.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Produced by Anand Pandit and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V. Dubey.

First-look poster unveiled with the tagline: "Beware the innocent, they hide the darkest evil."

Promises to be the darkest and most chilling chapter in the franchise.

The cast and release date are yet to be revealed.

Follows the June 2026 release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

The announcement marks another major addition to Bollywood's horror genre, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the next terrifying journey in the 1920 universe.