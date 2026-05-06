The trailer shows Sathya trying to understand what he really wants from life. Viji's entry brings love, warmth and excitement into his world, and the two soon fall for each other. However, things begin to change when people around Sathya notice a shift in his behaviour.

The film stars Vishu and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles. Vishu plays Sathya, a 29-year-old man struggling with an identity crisis and uncertainty about his future. His life takes a turn when he meets Viji, a 21-year-old, ambitious young woman who is preparing for the UPSC examinations.

The trailer of 29, directed by Rathna Kumar, has been released, giving audiences a glimpse into a youthful romantic drama filled with love, humour and emotional conflict.

What starts as a sweet, romantic bond slowly moves into conflict as Sathya and Viji's dreams and ambitions begin to take different directions. The trailer hints that the film will explore how love is tested when two people are at different stages of life.

With a mix of romance, drama and comedy, 29 appears to focus on modern relationships, emotional maturity and the pressure of finding one's path. The film also stars Mahendran, Shehnaz Fathima, Avinash and Prem in important roles.

Special Preview

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers shared a special video titled 'The World of 29'. The glimpse featured the lead characters sharing a romantic moment at a beach. In the scene, Preethi Asrani's character appears upset that Vishu's character has still not proposed to her, despite the time they have spent together. He then comforts her by reminding her that the beach is the same place where they first met.

Production and Technical Team

Karthikeyan S. produces the film under Stone Bench Creations, associated with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, and is also backed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj under the G Squad banner.

The technical team includes Sean Roldan as the music composer, Madhesh Manickam as the cinematographer and R.S. Sathish Kumar as the editor.

29 is scheduled to release on May 8 and is expected to offer a relatable story about love, ambition and self-discovery