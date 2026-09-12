The trailer opens with an eerie shot of the abandoned structure, as a character points out that even birds and animals do not enter its premises.

Released on September 11, the trailer sets up a dark mystery involving strange incidents, hallucinations, bloodshed and secrets hidden inside the building. The film is directed by Kirtan Nadagouda.

The makers of the upcoming horror thriller '418' have unveiled its trailer, offering a disturbing glimpse into a mysterious building that has remained sealed for 15 years.

The unsettling atmosphere deepens as the building's 15-year history is revealed, and Room No. 418 seems to hold a key to the mystery.

The story introduces 18-year-old Vivek, who becomes caught between reality and hallucination as bizarre incidents begin unfolding around him. The story also introduces a pregnant woman named Devika, adding another layer to the mystery.

The film appears to rely heavily on suspense, atmosphere and psychological tension rather than the comic-horror treatment often associated with the genre.

Chaithra Achar appears in an unsettling avatar, with her expressions and strange mannerisms adding to the trailer's disturbing mood.

The trailer also features bloodshed and gory sequences, hinting at a darker and more intense horror experience. While it teases several disturbing events, the makers have kept the central mystery largely under wraps.

Cast and Crew

418 stars Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju and Preethi Pagadala in important roles. Dinesh Divakaran has handled the cinematography, while Venky GG has composed the music.

The film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.