The awards recognise achievements in Indian cinema for 2024, with honours spanning feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The winners were announced on July 18, 2026.

The ceremony marks the first time the National Film Awards are being held outside the National Capital, as the government has decided to take the event to different parts of the country.

The 72nd National Film Awards are being presented on September 22 at Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, in Gujarat, with President Droupadi Murmu conferring the honours.

Among the major winners, Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film.

Mammootty shares the Best Actor in a Leading Role award with Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan with Chandu Champion. The honour marks National Film Awards recognition for both actors in their respective films.

Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Direction award for the Tamil film Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was honoured with Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Major National Film Award Winners

Bramayugam also won Best Cinematography for Shehnad Jalal, while Article 370 earned Shashwat Sachdev Best Music Direction (Songs). G. V. Prakash Kumar received the honour for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for Amaran.

Sanjay Mishra won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bhakshak. Sachana Namidass won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Maharaja, and Ropashree Varkady won for Mithya.

Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Stree 2, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also received honours in various categories.

The Tamil film Maharaja received recognition through Sachana Namidass's supporting-actress award and the Best Action Direction honour for stunt choreographer Anl Arasu.

Regional Film Honours

The National Film Awards have also recognised films across several Indian languages.

Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film

Raayan won Best Tamil Film

Committee Kurrollu received the Best Telugu Film honour

Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film

Mithya won Best Kannada Film

Chalchitra Ekhon as Best Bengali Film

Mukkam Post Bombilwadi as Best Marathi Film

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. The President will confer the honour during the ceremony.

Nag's career spans more than five decades and includes work across multiple Indian languages, as well as the television series Malgudi Days.

Non-Feature Film Awards

In the non-feature category, Bhangaar has been named Best Non-Feature Film, while Ram-Nami has won Best Documentary.

The 72nd National Film Awards therefore bring together major performances, technical achievements and films from across India's diverse regional film industries, with the ceremony celebrating work from the 2024 film year.