The Reservoir Presa de las Niñas in Gran Canaria, Spain, reached a level never before seen in the 15 years, leading up to the flood in that area.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was set to shoot for season 2 in Gran Canaria, Spain, but that led to a temporary cancellation of the shooting process because of the flood that Gran Canaria had never seen in 15 years.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not a season of the Game of Thrones, but a prequel series set 90 years before all the events of "Game of Thrones", a globally acclaimed series loved and watched by audiences from all over the world.

A deep dive into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This show is totally apart from the original Game of Thrones, as it takes a quieter approach inspired by George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg", while Game of Thrones is only violence, backstabbing, and brutal wars and murders.

Game of Thrones was the original fantasy series that aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019; it captured a wider audience with its political intrigue and war. This story revolves around the noble families that fight to take control over the Iron Throne in the fictional continent of Westeros.

Whereas the prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the storyline of this series is heavily based on the "Dunk and Egg" novellas that follow the adventure of Ser Duncan, who is a humble, tall, mighty hedge knight, and Egg, who is the young squire of Ser Duncan, and is also a royal Targaryen. This plot focuses heavily on the journey around Westeros, showing their friendship and knightly honour throughout.

Until now, there has been no official announcement from HBO about the story of season 2 of this prequel; there are just some speculations about the series' second season.

If the channel partner follows the novella order, season 2 would likely explore Dunk getting involved in the local lord's dispute, a conflict would take place between land, loyalty and justice in the Reach region, the young squire Egg continues to learn about knighthood, and the political tensions among the minor Westerosi houses.

And it is to be noted that the flooding has not caused any serious damage to the cast and crew.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is expected to release in 2027; meanwhile, season 1 is currently being streamed on HBO Max. The House of the Dragon season 3 will come out this summer.