The first look poster is nothing like what fans expected. It is dark, intense, and very creative. The poster shows a close-up of Allu Arjun's face , but he looks completely different.

This announcement has taken the internet by storm, proving once again why Allu Arjun is called the "Icon Star."

The wait for the most-awaited movie update of the year is finally over. On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, director Atlee and Sun Pictures have officially named their mega project. Previously known as AA22xA6, the film is now titled "Raaka".

He has a shaved head and a rugged, thick beard. His eyes are filled with a cold, sharp stare that feels like he is looking right through the screen.

The most exciting part of the poster is a massive, hairy animal paw with long, sharp claws. This paw is placed right over his face, hiding part of his features.

It looks like a mix of a human and a wolf or a wild beast. The golden title RAAKA is inscribed at the bottom, as if carved from ancient metal. The whole image suggests that this movie will be a wild drama.

Is this just a normal action movie? Not at all. Raaka is being described as a socio-fantasy sci-fi epic. The story is said to span two different universes, taking the audience on a journey they have never seen before.

To make this world look real, director Atlee and the team at Sun Pictures have worked with Hollywood experts from Los Angeles. These are the same creative minds behind movies like Iron Man 2 and Transformers.

They are using the latest VFX technology to create a visual experience that could rival global hits like Avatar.

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The famous faces come together for a Mega Project

What happens when the director of Jawan meets the hero of Pushpa? You get a cinematic explosion. Director Atlee is known for his grand style, and he is joining forces with Allu Arjun to create something world-class.

To make things even more exciting, the famous Deepika Padukone plays the female lead. This is the first time she is sharing the screen with the "Icon Star."

There are also strong rumours that other big names, like Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, might be part of this huge world.

Sun Pictures produced the movie and has a massive budget of over 800 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The makers want to release it in many languages, including Arabic and Bengali, so that the whole world can watch it.

Theatrical Hit

While the first look has just arrived, the movie will take some time to reach the big screens. Filming will continue through 2026, and the makers plan a grand release in 2027.

With music by the talented Sai Abhyankkar, Raaka is setting a new level for Indian cinema. The birthday gift for Allu Arjun's fans has definitely lived up to the hype.