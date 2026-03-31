Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph's Unexpected Collaboration #AA25

Allu Arjun's next film, #AA25, with Basil Joseph, sent a wave of surprise through the audience. The great cinematic buzz knocked down the cinematic audience with a collaboration of two great actors in one project.

After weeks of speculation, reports confirm that the 25th film of Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA25, has become the talk of the town due to its collaboration with two stars. The film is set to be directed by Basil Joseph, best known for his unique storytelling style and the blockbuster success of 'Minnal Murali' and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'.

The crossover between Telugu and Malayalam Cinemas is expected to make an exciting mark with the collaboration of Allu Arjun's next film, directed by Malayali Actor Basil Joseph. Allu Arjun is already famous on a PAN-India level due to the releases of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, which have made him familiar in the Mollywood industry.