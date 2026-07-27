Actor Dhanush Breaks Silence On National Award Debate, Urges Fans To Focus On Welfare
Dhanush broke his silence on the National Awards debate, reflected on his overlooked performances, urged fans to focus on welfare activities beyond celebrations, and announced the first single from "OM: Chapter 1". His remarks also fueled fresh political speculation online.
Actor Dhanush addressed the controversy surrounding his recognition at the 72nd National Film Awards while speaking at one of South India's largest blood donation camps held in Tiruvallur on Sunday, ahead of his birthday on July 28.
The actor, who received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller and won the Best Tamil Film award as director for Raayan, responded to criticism over the honours with a candid speech.
Dhanush Responds to Award Controversy
He acknowledged that many believed films such as Meiyazhagan and Maharaja were stronger contenders than Raayan, while also pointing out that several of his own acclaimed performances had gone unrewarded over the years.
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Recalling his early career, Dhanush said that many expected him to win awards, but it never happened. He went on to mention critically acclaimed performances in Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Maryan, Karnan, and Raanjhanaa, saying that despite the appreciation they received, awards did not come his way.
He stressed that awards cannot be achieved through expectation alone and that recognition often arrives in its own time. Referring to his latest National Award recognition, Dhanush said he gave his sincere effort to Captain Miller and urged fans to celebrate the achievement instead of diminishing its significance.
"As a Tamilan, I have received two more National Awards. Don't brush this aside, celebrate it," he told the gathering.
Dhanush Urges Fans Toward Social Service
Beyond the awards discussion, Dhanush used the event to encourage his fan clubs to channel their unity into meaningful social service. He said the large gathering demonstrated the strength of his fan base and urged them to go beyond audio launches and fan meetups by actively helping people in their local communities.
He encouraged fans to identify the needs of families around them and contribute in whatever way they could, adding that such welfare initiatives would make him even prouder of them.
OM: Chapter 1 First Single Announcement
During the event, Dhanush also announced that the first single from his upcoming action thriller OM: Chapter 1 will be released on his birthday, July 28.
Political Speculation Among Fans
His emphasis on organized welfare activities has also sparked fresh political speculation online. Following the speech, some fans began suggesting that Dhanush could eventually enter politics, especially after Thalapathy Vijay's political transition.
However, the actor made no political announcement or indication during his address, and the speculation remains purely among fans on social media.
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