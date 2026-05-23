Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the spotlight at Cannes 2026

On Friday evening, Aishwarya Rai finally made her way onto the red carpet, revealing her much-awaited look in a sculpted gown by Amit Aggarwal, alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The appearance, captured in photos and videos, went viral and reignited online.

Many people were eagerly awaiting the arrival of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and it deepened when Alia Bhatt reminisced about Aishwarya's early appearance at the film festival.

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan reigns the Cannes 2026 red carpet alongside Aaradhya Bachchan, who made her debut at an event hosted at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening.

Several people were missing the star beauty at the Cannes, which began on the 12th May. Aishwarya's poster was missing from the L'Oréal Paris branding at the Hotel Martinez; several people questioned why the brand's crucial model was not included in its new edition.

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan Look at Cannes 2026

On 22nd May, Aishwarya Rai walked on the red carpet in a sculpted blue gown with a mermaid finish designed by Amit Aggarwal, who made his Cannes debut this year. She completed her look with a sheen dupatta.

Hours after her energetic, charismatic walk down the red carpet in her stunning blue dress, she changed into a pink gown for the dinner party with the people of L'Oréal. The video features Aishwarya in a pink gown, exuding elegance, and Aradhya Bachchan in a glittering red gown with a flowing red cape.

For over two decades, Aishwarya has been the Cannes Festival's icon. Her photos from the Lights on women's worth made a jaw-dropping appearance with the pastel pink designed by Sophie Couture. The gown featured floral detailing and a flowing sheer cape.

Fan Reactions

Fandom celebrates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's arrival, posting videos and photos of her look with the caption, "The queen is back at Cannes." The fans are celebrating the mother-daughter moment from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Fans reacted to the poster and the videos with comments like "Mom and daughter were so pretty" and "Queen and the princess," as the clothing elegantly resembles them.