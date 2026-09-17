Ajith Kumar's Dare Devil locks November 2 as shooting begins

While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the earlier title announcement featured dice imagery, hinting at a story connected to gambling or risk-taking.

The project was officially announced in August, following the duo's collaboration on Good Bad Ugly. Adhik Ravichandran is once again directing Ajith and is also credited with writing the film.

Ajith Kumar is set to return to the big screen with Dare Devil, his next collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran. The makers have unveiled a new first-look poster and confirmed that production will begin on November 2, 2026.

The latest poster gives a glimpse of Ajith in the titular role, seated with dice in his hand. Adhik Ravichandran shared the production update on September 16, describing the November 2 start as an advance birthday gift from Ajith.

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Shalini Ajithkumar turns producer

Shalini Ajithkumar is producing Dare Devil under the Bravehearts Production banner, marking her producer debut. The film also brings together several members of the technical team who worked on Good Bad Ugly.

Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on board as the composer. The film marks his return to an Ajith project after Vidaamuyarchi and his first collaboration with Adhik Ravichandran.

Abinandhan Ramanujam is handling cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is the editor. Supreme Sundar handles the stunt choreography.

The technical team also includes sound designer Suren, costume designer Anu Vardhan and choreographer Kalyan Master. Several of these technicians have previously worked with Adhik and Ajith on Good Bad Ugly.

Ajith returns after racing commitments

Dare Devil will mark Ajith Kumar's return to cinema after a break during which he devoted considerable time to his racing career. The actor has been competing through the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, including participation in endurance racing events.