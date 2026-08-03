Entertainment

AK64 as Daredevil: Ajith Kumar Returns to the Screen After Racing Break

Ajith Kumar's 64th film has been officially titled "Daredevil", reuniting him with director Adhik Ravichandran after 'Good Bad Ugly'. Produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under Bravehearts Production, the first-look poster hints at a gambling-themed story, with Anirudh composing the music.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
AK64
AK64 Titled as DareDevil
Advertisement

After months of anticipation, the makers have officially announced Daredevil, the next film starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. The project marks the actor's 64th film as a lead and reunites him with director Adhik Ravichandran after the success of Good Bad Ugly (2025).

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with the first-look poster hinting that the story could revolve around the high-stakes world of gambling.

While the makers have kept the plot and the rest of the cast under wraps, the intriguing poster has already sparked widespread speculation.

Advertisement

Loading post from https://x.com/SureshChandraa/status/2084250997606785085

Production Details

Adding a special touch to the project, the film is being produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the Bravehearts Production banner. The film also boasts a strong technical team, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Abinandhan Ramanujam handling cinematography, Vijay Velukutty serving as editor, Supreme Sundar choreographing the action sequences, and Suren leading the sound design.

Ajith Kumar's Return to the Silver Screen

Daredevil also marks Ajith Kumar's return to the silver screen after a year-long break from acting. During this period, the actor devoted his time to his passion for motorsport, competing with the Ajith Kumar Racing Team in the prestigious Le Mans endurance racing series alongside former Narain Karthikeyan.

With an accomplished cast and crew coming together once again, Daredevil is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films, and fans are now looking forward to further updates on its cast, storyline, and release date.

Advertisement

Topics

Actor ajith news updatenew movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...