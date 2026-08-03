After months of anticipation, the makers have officially announced Daredevil, the next film starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. The project marks the actor's 64th film as a lead and reunites him with director Adhik Ravichandran after the success of Good Bad Ugly (2025).

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with the first-look poster hinting that the story could revolve around the high-stakes world of gambling.

While the makers have kept the plot and the rest of the cast under wraps, the intriguing poster has already sparked widespread speculation.