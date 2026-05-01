Entertainment

AK 64: Adhik Ravichandran revealed an update on his next movie with AK

Actor Ajith Kumar celebrates his 55th birthday with director Aadhik Ravichandran sharing heartfelt wishes and teasing updates on #AK64. Fans are excited as the filmmaker praises Ajith's achievements in cinema and international racing, making the occasion even more special.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
AK 64 update
AK 64 Update by Adhik Ravichandran

As Actor Ajith Kumar celebrates his birthday on May 1, as an act of extending wishes, Aadhik Ravichandran shared pictures from a previous film and gave updates on the upcoming AK 64.

Ajith Kumar is turning 55 today. He is a most successful and well-known actor in the Kollywood industry. His interest is not only in the film industry but also in car racing. He grew more passionate about racing over the years, leading him to pursue it even after a successful career as a hero.

Adhik Ravichandran's wish for AK and AK 64 updates

Ajith Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran already collaborated with the film GBU (Good Bad Ugly). This film marked their first collaboration and contributed to Adhik's career resurgence.

Aadhik is a self-proclaimed Ajith fan, described meeting Ajith as a life-changing moment, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. On his birthday, he wished him through highly valued descriptions that show his admiration for Ajith Kumar.

He wished him a Happy birthday and thanked him for inspiring him and all the others out there. He also states that actor Ajith Kumar makes India proud, balancing a stellar Tamil cinema career with international motor racing success, notably securing podium finishes in the 2025 Creventic 24H Series and earning the 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' award in Venice and being the nation's greatest pride, and he calls AK our Padma Bhushan. He was then overwhelmed with joy at receiving love and affection from him, and says he had the great opportunity to work with him on a previous film, referring to the GBU.

In his wish to AK, he expressed that meeting Ajith and working with him feels completely surreal. Besides the wish, he also expressed his anticipation to work with him again with the hashtag #AK64.

The revelation from Adhik Ravichandran on Ajith's birthday regarding AK's next film appears set to make fans feel on cloud nine. Fans are already anticipating an update on Ak's film; it seems to be a great treat for them to enjoy and celebrate.

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Actor ajith news updateTamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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