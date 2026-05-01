Ajith Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran already collaborated with the film GBU (Good Bad Ugly). This film marked their first collaboration and contributed to Adhik's career resurgence.

Ajith Kumar is turning 55 today. He is a most successful and well-known actor in the Kollywood industry. His interest is not only in the film industry but also in car racing. He grew more passionate about racing over the years, leading him to pursue it even after a successful career as a hero.

As Actor Ajith Kumar celebrates his birthday on May 1, as an act of extending wishes, Aadhik Ravichandran shared pictures from a previous film and gave updates on the upcoming AK 64 .

Aadhik is a self-proclaimed Ajith fan, described meeting Ajith as a life-changing moment, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. On his birthday, he wished him through highly valued descriptions that show his admiration for Ajith Kumar.

He wished him a Happy birthday and thanked him for inspiring him and all the others out there. He also states that actor Ajith Kumar makes India proud, balancing a stellar Tamil cinema career with international motor racing success, notably securing podium finishes in the 2025 Creventic 24H Series and earning the 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' award in Venice and being the nation's greatest pride, and he calls AK our Padma Bhushan. He was then overwhelmed with joy at receiving love and affection from him, and says he had the great opportunity to work with him on a previous film, referring to the GBU.

In his wish to AK, he expressed that meeting Ajith and working with him feels completely surreal. Besides the wish, he also expressed his anticipation to work with him again with the hashtag #AK64.

The revelation from Adhik Ravichandran on Ajith's birthday regarding AK's next film appears set to make fans feel on cloud nine. Fans are already anticipating an update on Ak's film; it seems to be a great treat for them to enjoy and celebrate.