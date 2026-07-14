Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Joins the Cast of Tumbbad 2, Adding More Excitement to the Folklore Sequel

Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the upcoming sequel to the acclaimed folklore horror franchise. Directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah Films with PEN Studios, the film stars Alia alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and is set for a theatrical release on Dec 3,2027

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2
Alia Bhatt joins the cast of Tumbbad 2

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed folklore horror film Tumbbad. The makers welcomed Alia to the franchise, marking a major addition to the upcoming project.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with PEN Studios. The sequel will feature Alia Bhatt alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bringing together a powerful ensemble for the dark fantasy world.

Release Date

The announcement comes months after the makers confirmed that Tumbbad 2 will release in theatres on December 3, 2027. The release date was revealed after weeks of anticipation, with the team building curiosity through cryptic social media updates and a motion poster.

Loading post from https://x.com/s0humshah/status/2076883677808828591

What to Expect

Sharing details about the sequel earlier, Sohum Shah teased a darker and more mysterious continuation of the story. The poster hinted at themes of greed, mythology, and an ominous future, suggesting that the legacy of Tumbbad will continue more largely and ambitiously.

Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said that Tumbbad holds a special place in his journey and that the second part aims to expand the world while exploring deeper layers of its mythology.

He added that Tumbbad 2 will retain the essence and atmosphere that audiences connected with, while introducing new elements and a broader narrative experience.

With Alia Bhatt joining the cast, the sequel has generated renewed excitement among fans of the original film, which gained widespread appreciation for its unique storytelling, visual style, and folklore-inspired horror.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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