Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed folklore horror film Tumbbad. The makers welcomed Alia to the franchise, marking a major addition to the upcoming project.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with PEN Studios. The sequel will feature Alia Bhatt alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bringing together a powerful ensemble for the dark fantasy world.

Release Date

The announcement comes months after the makers confirmed that Tumbbad 2 will release in theatres on December 3, 2027. The release date was revealed after weeks of anticipation, with the team building curiosity through cryptic social media updates and a motion poster.