Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed folklore horror film Tumbbad. The makers welcomed Alia to the franchise, marking a major addition to the upcoming project.
Cast and Crew
Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with PEN Studios. The sequel will feature Alia Bhatt alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bringing together a powerful ensemble for the dark fantasy world.
Release Date
The announcement comes months after the makers confirmed that Tumbbad 2 will release in theatres on December 3, 2027. The release date was revealed after weeks of anticipation, with the team building curiosity through cryptic social media updates and a motion poster.
What to Expect
Sharing details about the sequel earlier, Sohum Shah teased a darker and more mysterious continuation of the story. The poster hinted at themes of greed, mythology, and an ominous future, suggesting that the legacy of Tumbbad will continue more largely and ambitiously.
Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said that Tumbbad holds a special place in his journey and that the second part aims to expand the world while exploring deeper layers of its mythology.
He added that Tumbbad 2 will retain the essence and atmosphere that audiences connected with, while introducing new elements and a broader narrative experience.
With Alia Bhatt joining the cast, the sequel has generated renewed excitement among fans of the original film, which gained widespread appreciation for its unique storytelling, visual style, and folklore-inspired horror.