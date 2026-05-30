The reported shift comes after Dhamaal 4 postponed its release from July 3 to July 17 , unexpectedly opening up a prime weekend slot. With no major Hindi release currently scheduled for that weekend, Alpha is believed to have quickly grabbed the window.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, industry reports suggest the studio has locked the new date after spotting a perfect opportunity at the box office.

Fans waiting for Alpha may not have to wait as long as expected. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-anticipated spy thriller has reportedly advanced its release date by a week, moving from July 10 to July 3.

According to reports, the new release date offers a strategic advantage, giving the film a cleaner run at the domestic box office without immediate competition.

Avoiding A Big Box Office Clash

Another major reason for the move could be Disney's highly anticipated live-action Moana, slated for release on July 10.

By arriving a week earlier, Alpha could potentially enjoy a two-week head start in India and gain momentum internationally before new competition enters theatres.

YRF's First Female-Led Spy Spectacle

Touted as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha marks a major shift for the franchise, which has so far revolved around male action heroes portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Salman Khan (Tiger), and Hrithik Roshan (War).

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and is expected to open a new chapter in the ever-expanding spy universe.

Cameos And Big Surprises?

Adding to the excitement, rumours continue to swirl around potential cameos from Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan.

Reports also hint that Alia Bhatt may be playing an assassin-turned-spy, adding an intriguing layer to the story.

Though fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation, an official announcement from the makers is still pending.