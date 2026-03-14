Allu Cinemas Opens Premium Dolby Cinema Theatre in Hyderabad

The Allu Cinemas has been inaugurated to provide a splendid experience. The name Allu Cinemas comes from the famous Allu family , one of the most influential families in the Telugu film industry. The multiplex was established by producer Allu Aravind and the family of actor Allu Arjun as part of their expansion into the cinema exhibition business.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the World's second and Asia's biggest multiplex in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on March 12, marking a great milestone in the history of cinema. The Official opening of the cinema to the public on March 19, 2026 (Ugadi), coinciding with the release of the film Dhurandhar 2.

Hyderabad's cinematic experience gets an upgrade with the launch of Asia's largest Dolby Atmos screen in Kokapet. The great cinematic 75-foot screen combines the Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound to offer an intense premium movie experience.

The theatre is located within the Allu family’s film complex, Allu Studios, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The name reflects the family’s long legacy in Telugu cinema and their aim to create a premium movie-watching destination featuring advanced technology such as Dolby Cinema projection and immersive Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Allu Cinemas feature about 75 feet of width, offering expansive visuals on a wall‑to‑wall display that enhances the cinematic scale. The best part of this cinema is its combination of Dolby Vision for superior picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive, multidimensional surround sound, which makes the films more vivid and engaging.

The Multiplex possesses a Luxury auditorium and is designed specifically as a Dolby Cinema premium hall with dual 4K projection and advanced audio for blockbuster movies. It incorporates luxury elements such as spacious concession areas and a welcoming lobby, and features four screens in total, including the flagship Dolby Cinema auditorium.

The Auditorium has been equipped with premium recliner seating, a curved stadium-style layout, and clear sightlines to enhance comfort and viewing experience. With a seating capacity of 644, the theatre features a 75-foot-wide wall-to-wall screen with a flat aspect ratio, making it one of the largest Dolby Cinema screens globally.

According to the developers, the theatre has been designed to offer a distraction-free cinematic experience for the audience, with the best lighting and seating angles.

Ashim Mathur, Vice President, Marketing, APAC, at Dolby Laboratories, claimed that the interests of the Telugu audience are key to this great multiplex's quest to quench their thirst for a better cinematic experience.

Overall, Allu Cinemas offers an elevated movie experience that blends blockbuster‑ready technology, comfort, and style, placing it as a flagship entertainment destination in Hyderabad.