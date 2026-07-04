The story revolves around Alpha, a top-secret elite programme operated by the Indian Army under the supervision of FATEH and led by Colonel Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor), who later becomes the chief of RAW. The programme is designed to create a new generation of highly skilled soldiers capable of redefining modern warfare.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film combines action, patriotism, and emotional drama, but despite its stylish presentation and strong performances, it struggles to maintain its pace in the second half.

Yash Raj Films' Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the studio's expanding Spy Universe, bringing together Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite operatives in a high-stakes espionage thriller.

At the centre of the story is a mysterious experimental one, which becomes the film's primary MacGuffin as multiple forces race to secure it.

Alia Bhatt plays Sita, an elite operative with exceptional combat skills. She is introduced through an intense action sequence that immediately establishes her as a fearless and highly trained assassin.

In contrast, Sharvari's character is introduced in a completely different manner. Initially portrayed as an influencer and content creator travelling through Europe, dancing, skateboarding and living a carefree life, she appears far removed from the dangerous world of espionage.

The film later reveals the reason behind this contrast, though the setup feels conventional and lacks emotional depth.

As the story unfolds, both women are forced to confront hidden truths about their identities and become central to a conspiracy involving the Alpha programme. After a brutal initial clash, the two eventually set aside their differences and joined forces to stop a greater threat.

Their mission takes them across multiple locations, including the mountains and lakes of Kashmir, where they face dangerous enemies, uncover betrayals within the intelligence network, and fight to prevent a national security crisis.

Performances

Alia Bhatt carries much of the film's emotional weight. She looks convincing in the action sequences and delivers a confident performance as an elite operative balancing discipline, vulnerability, and determination.

Sharvari brings energy to the role, though her character's initial portrayal feels underdeveloped compared to Alia's. Once the narrative shifts into spy mode, she becomes far more engaging and shares good chemistry with her co-star.

Anil Kapoor delivers a dependable performance as RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, portraying a mentor determined to protect his agents while carrying the burden of national security.

Bobby Deol once again proves effective as the antagonist. Playing a military figure convinced that Alpha represents the future of warfare, he brings intensity despite relatively limited screen time.

A brief appearance by Dia Mirza leaves an emotional impact, adding warmth to the story in one of its more heartfelt moments.

What works

The film shines whenever it focuses on action. Hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, motorcycle chases, and large-scale action sequences are choreographed well and maintain the slick visual style associated with the YRF Spy Universe.

The first half moves at a brisk pace, effectively introducing the world, the central mystery, and the relationship between the two leads. The production values, cinematography, and background score complement the film's globe-trotting spy setting.

Where it falls short

While Alpha starts strongly, it loses momentum after the interval. The screenplay becomes predictable, relying on familiar spy-thriller tropes and twists that feel borrowed from several Hollywood and Bollywood action films.

The film also inserts an unnecessary song sequence in Europe, disrupting the narrative flow at a point where the story should be building tension.

Although the central concept of the Alpha programme is interesting, the writing doesn't fully explore its potential, resulting in a climax that feels less impactful than expected.

Verdict

Alpha succeeds as an entertaining action spectacle with stylish visuals, strong performances from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and several well-executed combat sequences. However, uneven writing and a weaker second half prevent it from becoming one of the strongest entries in the YRF Spy Universe.

For audiences looking for slick action and charismatic leads, Alpha offers enough entertainment, even if its story doesn't break much new ground.