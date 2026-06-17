Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film also features an appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, further expanding the YRF Spy Universe."

The movie Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film marks a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe. The trailer also features an exciting appearance by Hrithik Roshan, adding to the buzz. The film is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026.

The Alpha trailer is out now, further revealing the story outline. The film recently grabbed many viewers' attention with its teaser release; now the filmmakers have released the trailer, hinting that Hrithik Roshan joins the spy action film. His cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal is expected to put the audience at a level of excitement.

Decoding the Trailer of Alpha

The trailer opens with Bobby Deol naming Alia as Sita after her mother Janaki. The background narration in the trailer, in Alia's voice, conveys the story of how a demon kidnapped a princess and believed that he could seal a child's fate. But this time, Princess will save herself and burn down Lanka. The opening of the movie trailer resembled a great epic, the Ramayana, with the characters named, including Alia as Sita, and the background voice talking about Lanka (the place), etc.

Then another lead, Sharvari, enters charismatically on a skateboard; she plays a girl whom Alia initially hesitates to trust, but as the trailer progresses, the two grow close. Their duo moments fill viewers with a heartwarming sense. The two team up against the big bad wolf, who is Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor also plays an important role.

It is observed that the trailer presented each main lead with independent performances and purpose, and aligned with the movie's storyline. However, the trailer ultimately gives the two girls delivering the extreme action scenes the spotlight, as it thrills the audience; it includes every possible action material and scenes ranging from Grenades to guns, along with fierce performances by Alia and Sharvari.

Even the trailer shows the demon has the last laugh, but that's where the twist comes in, and the sudden excitement pushed fans to celebrate. It shows the two girls visiting someone, like a monk, who turns out to be Hrithik Roshan, and the trailer's final part reveals only his eyes.

Alpha is an addition to the YRF spyverse, which started with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Alpha is the first women-led spy action film under the banner.

The film follows the story of a girl who is built up to kill the antagonist. Overall, the trailer for Alpha delivers the full scope of action and spy-sense, leaving the audience in anticipation.