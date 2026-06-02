Entertainment

Amazon Music Introduces Standalone Subscription, Ends Prime-Only Era

Amazon has launched Amazon Music Unlimited in India, introducing a standalone premium subscription with ad-free listening, offline downloads, HD audio, and Dolby Atmos support. The move marks a major shift in Amazon's streaming strategy as it intensifies competition with Spotify and YouTube Music.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Amazon music update
Amazon music subscription

A new feature in Amazon Music is rolling out in India, putting pressure on Spotify and YouTube India.

Amazon Music has been available in India since February 2018. For the last few years, it existed solely as Amazon Prime Music, not as a standalone subscription.

Major Updates To Subscription Plans

Amazon has officially restructured its audio streaming strategy by launching Amazon Music Unlimited in India, challenging its long-running Prime membership model with a distinct three-tiered ecosystem: Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Music for Prime Members, and Amazon Free.

The new plan, already available in the US, offers premium music with ad-free listening, HD and spatial audio, and offline downloads. It offers free trials for both premium and non-premium members.

Amazon Music Unlimited

This newly rolled-out premium feature introduces a standalone subscription, allowing users to buy and use the music service on its own.

It costs ₹99 for prime members and ₹119 for non-prime members. This plan offers ad-free music, offline downloads, and studio-grade audio, including HD, Ultra HD, and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio.

Amazon Music For Prime Members

While this feature is still included with standard Prime membership at no extra cost, this bundled tier is undergoing a major shift.

This feature includes advertisements and removes the offline download option, functioning primarily as an on-demand streaming tier.

Amazon Music Free

This feature will be launched soon in India. It is an entry-level tier that enables users to listen to a 100-million-song catalogue via an ad-supported format, with some restrictions on playback features.

Promotional Offers And Market Expansion

To fuel adoption of these new features and bring them to people, Amazon is rolling out introductory trials, such as a 6-month free trial for Prime Members of Amazon Music Unlimited. Non-Prime Members can claim a 3-month free trial before standard billing resumes.

According to Rishabh Gupta, the Head of Amazon Music India, the platform is aggressively expanding beyond its past Prime bundle to target India's fastest-growing paid streaming sector and directly compete with YouTube and Spotify.

Platform Enhancements And AI Features

AI-Powered Discovery

Amazon Music has entered its beta testing for its new-generation generative AI search tool powered by Alexa. It is currently rolling out to select unlimited subscribers to offer hyper-personalised music discovery and conversational playlists.

Content Diversification

This app has seen a 3x surge in podcast engagement, leading to exclusive partnerships, including the Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's Ash Ki Baat Podcast.

Live Streaming

This music app has gone a step further in broadcasting major events like Stagecoach Festival and Primavera Sound directly to its listeners.

The premium Amazon Music Unlimited tier went live on June 2, 2026. This was also the day the standard bundled Prime Version shifted to include ads and to turn off offline downloads.

The completely free, ad-supported tier, Amazon Music Free, is slated to launch in July 2026 for non-Prime members.

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General update

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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