Superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and several close family members were among the guests at the intimate ceremony.

The wedding has attracted considerable attention, not only because of the couple's popularity but also because prominent personalities from the film, political, and business worlds attended the celebrations.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have officially tied the knot in a star-studded destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026.

Following the wedding, Anirudh shared the couple's first official photographs on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special day. The post featured the newlyweds holding hands as flower petals fell around them, with a beautifully decorated white floral backdrop.

He captioned the photographs, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11."

While the wedding pictures quickly became a talking point, the couple's outfit choices also drew considerable attention.

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Wedding Outfits

Anirudh opted for an elegant traditional outfit featuring a long embroidered jacket in ivory and light beige shades.

The jacket featured intricate embroidery along the collar, sleeves, and front panels, giving the outfit a detailed look without making it overly elaborate.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, chose a beautiful blush-pink bridal ensemble featuring intricate floral embroidery and delicate sequin detailing.

The outfit included a fitted upper section and a flowing, flared skirt. The combination of floral patterns and shimmering embellishments gave the ensemble a traditional bridal appearance with a contemporary touch.

She completed her look with a statement choker necklace, matching drop earrings and a bracelet.

Unlike heavily styled bridal hairstyles, Kavya kept her hair open in loose, natural waves, complementing the overall look.

The coordinated pastel shades chosen by the couple added to the visual appeal of their wedding photographs.

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Rajinikanth and MK Stalin Attend the Wedding

The Greece wedding also brought together several prominent personalities from Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth attended the celebrations as Anirudh's maternal uncle. Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and the superstar's nephew through his mother, Lakshmi Ravichander, Rajinikanth's sister-in-law.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also among the prominent guests. His presence was significant because Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Kalanithi's father, Murasoli Maran, was a nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, making the Maran family closely connected to Tamil Nadu's political and media landscape.

The celebrations reportedly began with an engagement ceremony on November 10, followed by the wedding on November 11.

Who Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in the Indian film industry.

His collaborations with leading actors such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay have further strengthened his position in the industry.

Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran is a prominent business personality and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

She serves as executive director of Sun TV Network and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise.

She regularly attracts attention during IPL matches and player auctions for her involvement with the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Her public appearances and association with the cricket team have made her a familiar face among IPL viewers.

Anirudh and Kavya's Chennai Reception on November 21

Although the couple exchanged vows in a private destination wedding in Greece, the celebrations are not over.

Their families are preparing for a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026.

The reception is expected to bring together leading personalities from the Tamil film industry, cricket, business and politics.

The event is likely to be considerably larger than the Greece ceremony, allowing the couple to celebrate their marriage with extended family, friends and professional associates.