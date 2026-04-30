Entertainment

Anupama Parameswaran's Rustic Look in "Bhogi" Wins Praise

Anupama Parameswaran stuns in a deglamourized village avatar in Bhogi. Playing Kandula Sulochana Rani, she embraces a raw, rooted role set in the 1960s. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film releases on August 28, 2026.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Anupama Bhogi first look
Anupama Parameswaran's Bhogi first look

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action drama "Bhogi" have unveiled Anupama Parameswaran's striking first look, which has instantly captured attention for its raw, grounded appeal. Stepping away from her usual on-screen charm, Anupama appears in a bold, deglamourized avatar as "Kandula Sulochana Rani", a character deeply rooted in rural life.

The poster presents her walking barefoot through a village landscape, carrying a heavy basket of leaves on her head. With a sun-kissed, earthy look, she embodies the resilience of a woman closely connected to nature.

Her character earns a living by crafting leaf plates from moduga leaves, reflecting a simple yet powerful existence. The makers describe her as an "elemental force" that anchors the storm named Ganga, hinting at her emotional and narrative significance in the film.

Loading post from https://x.com/IamSampathNandi/status/2049724875124904073

Anupama's Transformation

This transformation is a notable shift for Anupama, who has undergone a complete makeover for the role, including adapting to a raw appearance and mastering a regional dialect suited to the early 1960s setting. Fans have praised her commitment, calling it one of her most intense and performance-driven looks yet.

About the Film

Directed by Sampath Nandi, known for his mass entertainers, "Bhogi" reunites him with Sharwanand after their previous collaboration. While Sharwanand's poster showcases a powerful, intense mass persona, Anupama's look brings a contrasting, grounded dimension to the story. Dimple Hayathi also plays a key role in the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, the film is being shot across locations, including Rajahmundry. With production nearing completion, Bhogi is gearing up for a pan-India theatrical release on August 28, 2026.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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