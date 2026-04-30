Anupama Parameswaran's Rustic Look in "Bhogi" Wins Praise

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action drama "Bhogi" have unveiled Anupama Parameswaran's striking first look, which has instantly captured attention for its raw, grounded appeal. Stepping away from her usual on-screen charm, Anupama appears in a bold, deglamourized avatar as "Kandula Sulochana Rani", a character deeply rooted in rural life.

The poster presents her walking barefoot through a village landscape, carrying a heavy basket of leaves on her head. With a sun-kissed, earthy look, she embodies the resilience of a woman closely connected to nature.

Her character earns a living by crafting leaf plates from moduga leaves, reflecting a simple yet powerful existence. The makers describe her as an "elemental force" that anchors the storm named Ganga, hinting at her emotional and narrative significance in the film.