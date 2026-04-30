Anupama Parameswaran's Rustic Look in "Bhogi" Wins Praise

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action drama "Bhogi" have unveiled Anupama Parameswaran's striking first look, which has instantly captured attention for its raw, grounded appeal. Stepping away from her usual on-screen charm, Anupama appears in a bold, deglamourized avatar as "Kandula Sulochana Rani", a character deeply rooted in rural life.
The poster presents her walking barefoot through a village landscape, carrying a heavy basket of leaves on her head. With a sun-kissed, earthy look, she embodies the resilience of a woman closely connected to nature.
Her character earns a living by crafting leaf plates from moduga leaves, reflecting a simple yet powerful existence. The makers describe her as an "elemental force" that anchors the storm named Ganga, hinting at her emotional and narrative significance in the film.
Anupama's Transformation
This transformation is a notable shift for Anupama, who has undergone a complete makeover for the role, including adapting to a raw appearance and mastering a regional dialect suited to the early 1960s setting. Fans have praised her commitment, calling it one of her most intense and performance-driven looks yet.
About the Film
Directed by Sampath Nandi, known for his mass entertainers, "Bhogi" reunites him with Sharwanand after their previous collaboration. While Sharwanand's poster showcases a powerful, intense mass persona, Anupama's look brings a contrasting, grounded dimension to the story. Dimple Hayathi also plays a key role in the film.
Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, the film is being shot across locations, including Rajahmundry. With production nearing completion, Bhogi is gearing up for a pan-India theatrical release on August 28, 2026.