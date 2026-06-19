The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Banita Sandhu in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film explores themes of displacement, memory, and the longing to return to one's roots. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Hindi-language drama directed and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films.

Imtiaz Ali's film "Main Vaapus Aaunga" revolves around the partition drama. AR Rahman did the music for this film. It marks the fifth Collaboration of AR Rahman and Imtiaz. AR Rahman reacts to the anti-national tag on the film sarcastically by posting it on his official handle.

Online reaction and counter-reaction from AR Rahman

The film Main Vapus Aanunga is riding high as word-of-mouth and audience appreciation build momentum. It took over the online space and went viral after being tagged "Anti-national" by viewers. Now, a sudden spark lights up as the film's Music director reacts to the sarcastic post about the film.

In reponse to the tag, Rahman remarked, "Anti-National? The film dares to depict Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents?" He included a laughing emoji when he posted about it on Instagram.

His satirical commentary notes that "The individual who eagerly anticipated watching an Indian spy take revenge on Pakistan, and who, at the film's climax, declares, 'Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was let down that the movie didn't involve any terrorists or spies."

Although moved by the emotional storyline, he found it puzzling how Pakistan could be portrayed as having neither terrorists nor spies, contrasting with the typical depiction in other films. In a later interview, he said this was a refreshing perspective, leading him to realise that there can be ordinary individuals in Pakistan.

AR Rahman's reaction clearly shows that the film is completely different from what online viewers are sharing. It completely deals with the heartfelt story, which doesn't involve any Indian spies or terrorists. By posting such a satirical quote, he conveys that this movie doesn't share the same plot as the other early movies.

Storyline of the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and follows the emotional journey of an older man who yearns to return to the home he was forced to leave behind in present-day Pakistan.

As he revisits memories of his childhood, family, and first love, the story moves across generations, exploring the lasting impact of displacement, identity, and separation.

Through personal relationships and the shared histories of people on both sides of the border, the film presents a poignant tale of nostalgia, reconciliation, and the universal desire to reconnect with one's roots. The film combines historical drama with human emotions to highlight how memories and belonging transcend political boundaries.