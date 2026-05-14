Entertainment

Athiradi Review: Basil Joseph & Tovino's power a chaotic campus entertainer packed with action and comedy

Athiradi has opened to positive responses after its paid premiere shows, with audiences praising its mix of comedy, campus drama and action. Led by Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, the film delivers an energetic entertainer packed with humour, fights and vibrant visuals.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Athiradi Movie review
Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas Athiradi movie review

The Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi received positive reviews following its paid premiere shows on May 13, ahead of its full theatrical release on May 14.

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, best known for co-writing the superhero hit "Minnal Murali", the film delivers a loud, colourful and energetic mix of campus drama, romance, humour and mass-action moments.

Plot and Review

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the film follows Samkutty, played by Basil Joseph, a cheerful student determined to revive a popular campus fest to impress his crush, Riya Shibu.

What begins as a light-hearted college entertainer soon shifts gears when Samkutty crosses paths with a quirky yet dangerous goon played by Tovino Thomas.

Tovino's character, known for brutally attacking rivals while singing songs, brings an unpredictable energy to the narrative. The clash between the two central characters escalates into a series of comic misunderstandings, action-packed confrontations and emotional moments that keep the film engaging throughout its runtime.

One of the biggest strengths of Athiradi is its ability to balance humour with commercial action elements. Basil Joseph appears in a refreshing Gen Z avatar and carries the emotional and comedic portions effectively.

Tovino Thomas, meanwhile, adds strong screen presence with his mass-action performance. Vineeth Sreenivasan also contributes to the film's appeal with an entertaining supporting role.

Director Arun Anirudhan stages the film on a grand scale, using colourful visuals, festive college sequences and energetic storytelling to create a lively cinematic experience. The screenplay maintains a consistently entertaining tone, even as the narrative moves into familiar commercial territory.

Technical and Production Team

Technically, the film impresses with Samuel Henry's vibrant cinematography and Chaman Chakko's crisp editing. The music composed by Vishnu Vijay blends well with the film's youthful mood, while the lyrics by Suhail Koya add flavour to the soundtrack.

The action choreography by Action Sandhosh and Phoenix Prabu delivers several high-energy fight sequences that enhance the commercial appeal.

Produced by DR Ananthu and Basil Joseph, Athiradi succeeds as a fun-packed entertainer that combines campus nostalgia, comedy and action in an engaging format.

While the story follows a familiar commercial template, the performances, humour and energetic presentation make it an enjoyable theatrical watch for fans of mass entertainers.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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