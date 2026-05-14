Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the film follows Samkutty, played by Basil Joseph, a cheerful student determined to revive a popular campus fest to impress his crush, Riya Shibu.

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, best known for co-writing the superhero hit "Minnal Murali", the film delivers a loud, colourful and energetic mix of campus drama, romance, humour and mass-action moments.

The Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi received positive reviews following its paid premiere shows on May 13, ahead of its full theatrical release on May 14.

What begins as a light-hearted college entertainer soon shifts gears when Samkutty crosses paths with a quirky yet dangerous goon played by Tovino Thomas.

Tovino's character, known for brutally attacking rivals while singing songs, brings an unpredictable energy to the narrative. The clash between the two central characters escalates into a series of comic misunderstandings, action-packed confrontations and emotional moments that keep the film engaging throughout its runtime.

One of the biggest strengths of Athiradi is its ability to balance humour with commercial action elements. Basil Joseph appears in a refreshing Gen Z avatar and carries the emotional and comedic portions effectively.

Tovino Thomas, meanwhile, adds strong screen presence with his mass-action performance. Vineeth Sreenivasan also contributes to the film's appeal with an entertaining supporting role.

Director Arun Anirudhan stages the film on a grand scale, using colourful visuals, festive college sequences and energetic storytelling to create a lively cinematic experience. The screenplay maintains a consistently entertaining tone, even as the narrative moves into familiar commercial territory.

Technical and Production Team

Technically, the film impresses with Samuel Henry's vibrant cinematography and Chaman Chakko's crisp editing. The music composed by Vishnu Vijay blends well with the film's youthful mood, while the lyrics by Suhail Koya add flavour to the soundtrack.

The action choreography by Action Sandhosh and Phoenix Prabu delivers several high-energy fight sequences that enhance the commercial appeal.

Produced by DR Ananthu and Basil Joseph, Athiradi succeeds as a fun-packed entertainer that combines campus nostalgia, comedy and action in an engaging format.

While the story follows a familiar commercial template, the performances, humour and energetic presentation make it an enjoyable theatrical watch for fans of mass entertainers.