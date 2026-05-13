The trailer presents a lively campus backdrop filled with humour, action and conflict. Basil Joseph plays 'Samkutty', a college student who takes responsibility for organising a college festival after a two-year gap. His decision is partly driven by his wish to impress the character played by Riya Shibu.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead roles. It is directed by Arun Anirudhan, who is making his directorial debut after co-writing Basil Joseph's superhero hit 'Minnal Murali'.

The makers released the trailer for 'Athiradi' on May 12, offering a fun, energetic look at the upcoming Malayalam action-comedy.

However, things take a dramatic turn when Samkutty crosses paths with Tovino Thomas' rowdy character. Basil revealed during promotional interviews that the clash between the two characters begins as an ego battle. He also shared that he underwent a noticeable physical transformation to play a college student convincingly.

References and Entertainment

The trailer is packed with entertainment and references to popular films. It includes nods to old Malayalam classics, such as 'Aaram Thampuran', in which Mohanlal's character arrives in a village to revive the long-abandoned Kanimangalam Pooram festival.

There is also a fun reference to 'Thor' from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the trailer's surprising moments shows Tovino seemingly fighting a giant robot.

Supporting Cast and Crew

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Zarin Shihab, Riya Shibu, Shelvin James and Santhivila Dinesh in important roles.

The film's cinematography is by Samuel Henry, the music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, and the editing is by Chaman Chakko. Action Santhosh and Phoenix Prabu choreograph the action sequences.

Production and Release

'Athiradi' is produced by Dr Ananthu S and Basil Joseph under their respective production banners. Tovino Thomas and Sameer Thahir serve as co-producers.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 14, with paid premiere shows scheduled for Wednesday evening. With its mix of campus drama, comedy, action and nostalgic references, 'Athiradi' looks ready to deliver a complete theatrical entertainer.