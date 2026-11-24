The latest trailer brings together the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four as they prepare to face a powerful new threat: Doctor Doom.

Marvel fans have a major reason to celebrate as Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering an exciting glimpse of one of the biggest superhero crossovers in cinematic history.

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18 theatrical release. X-Men and Fantastic Four team up against Doctor Doom.

The previous Avengers: Endgame ended with Rogers travelling back in time to return the Infinity Stones and Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, to their rightful places.

He chose to stay in the past and grow old with Carter rather than returning to his old life. He reappeared looking older and passed his shield to Sam Wilson, who became the new Captain America.

Details in the Trailer

The newly launched trailer picks up from the exact spot where it shows Rogers's family life after retiring from superhero duties, but the happy moments seem short-lived.

The trailer shifts the happy little family moments of Rogers into a much-anticipated battle with the arrival of the Fantastic Four - Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) at Rogers' home seeking his help against an emerging threat.

The arrival also forces Rogers to confront his true identity as a superhero, as his son learns more about his father's former life.

The trailer also gives the return of James Marsden's Cyclops, leader of the X-Men, one of his most recognisable comic-book moments as he calls out, "To me, my X-Men." With that line, the trailer reached its peak.

The sequence features several familiar mutants, including Nightcrawler, Gambit, Mystique and Beast, as the X-Men join forces with other heroes to confront Doctor Doom.

The trailer also shows characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together, including Thor, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova and members of the Fantastic Four.

Another major attraction is Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel universe, this time as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. Yet the trailer still keeps Doctor Doom's face under wraps.

The trailer showcases several action-packed sequences featuring superheroes from different teams preparing to fight together. Doctor Doom and his Sentinel forces make the upcoming conflict even more dangerous, particularly for the returning X-Men.

By releasing the final trailer, Marvel obviously prompted the audience to be eager to see the action- and power-packed film in theatres.