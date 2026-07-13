Kevin Feige unveiled the enormous piece of promotional art at the Bilibili World 2026 event in Shanghai; the illustration was created by Marvel's former director of Visual Development, Andy Park.

Packed with legendary heroes, iconic villains, and long-awaited character reunions, the concept art teased a cinematic event unlike anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has attempted before.

Marvel Studios has officially given fans their biggest glimpse of Avengers: Doomsday, unveiling stunning concept artwork that immediately set social media ablaze.

The newly released promo art was packed with major character reveals, status updates, and multiversal factions.

The Multiverse Factions (Left And Right Split)

The artwork divides the massive superhero blocks into three distinct blocks under the Shadow of Doctor Doom.

The Left Side(THe Earth 616 Heavyweights)

This side features newly formed Thunderbolts and established MCU heroes team acting as the core 'New Avengers' roster.

The Right Side(The Multiversal Immigrants)

This side is anchored by the Fantastic Four: The First Steps alongside Wakanda and mystical forces, hinting that the universe is beginning to collide.

The most striking feature of the poster is Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

His iconic blue cloak, metal armour, and unmistakable mask instantly establish him as the central force of the film.

For longtime Marvel fans, seeing Robert Downey Jr., who spent over a decade portraying Iron Man, return as one of Marvel's greatest villains represents one of the MCU's boldest creative decisions.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes

The MCU veterans include Thor, Ant-Man, Yelena Belova, and Bucky Barnes, all of whom also appear on the poster.

Although Marvel has not confirmed each character's storyline, all of them bring unique strengths that could be essential in a conflict involving Doctor Doom.

How Does It Compare To Previous Avengers Movies?

Each Avengers movie has represented a milestone.

The Avengers (2012) proved that multiple heroes could successfully share one entire movie.

Avengers: Age of Ultron expanded the team's roster while introducing new heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War united dozens of Marvel characters against Thanos in an unprecedented crossover.

Avengers: Endgame became one of the biggest events, delivering an emotional conclusion to the Infinity Saga and breaking numerous box-office records.

Avengers: Doomsday appears poised to raise the stakes again, not by simply bringing back the Avengers but by combining the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men into a single cinematic event.

How Fans Reacted?

Within hours of revealing the concept Art, social media was flooded with fans praising the work and developing theories.

Many praised the comic-accurate appearance, while others expressed excitement over the inclusion of the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

God Loki's positioning right in the middle, directly under Doctor Doom, has sent theorists into overdrive.

Fans are widely speculating that Loki will serve as the backbone of the Multiverse, trying to prevent Doom from collapsing timelines, or that a massive confrontation between Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston will be the film's core.

Easter Eggs

The A-Listers, such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Deadpool, suggest they may be held back for separate subplots in later marketing waves.

Doom is utilising a blue multiverse/timeline energy timeline instead of his green sorcery, implying he may have stolen directly from the TVA or the cosmos.

Avengers: Doomsday has the potential to become one of the most MCU's ambitious chapters yet to come.

For now, the artwork has achieved exactly what Marvel intended: fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting what comes next.