The nearly three-minute trailer quickly became a talking point among Marvel fans, thanks to its emotional callbacks, large-scale action sequences and the imposing presence of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, who emerges as the film's central antagonist.

Released by the Russo Brothers after months of anticipation, the trailer brings together the Fantastic Four, Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Wakandan warriors and several new-generation Marvel characters to face what appears to be the MCU's greatest threat yet.

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday , giving fans an action-packed preview of the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Thor Calls Earth's Mightiest Heroes Together

The trailer opens with a grim atmosphere as the heroes realise that the multiverse is facing an unprecedented danger. Chris Hemsworth's Thor gathers the remaining Avengers and delivers an emotional speech urging every hero to unite.

"I have fought with many warriors in my time, far stronger than all of us put together... and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one. Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together."

The speech sets the tone for what promises to be Marvel's darkest Avengers film yet.

Chris Evans Returns as Captain America

One of the trailer's biggest surprises is the return of Chris Evans as Captain America. The footage shows Evans reuniting with Thor as the two legendary Avengers prepare to battle Doctor Doom.

The trailer also references one of the MCU's most iconic moments - Captain America wielding Mjolnir during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. Thor's emotional reaction to seeing Steve Rogers once again hints at the significance of Evans' return to the Marvel multiverse.

Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, also appears in several action sequences, suggesting that multiple versions of Captain America could play important roles in the story.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Dominates the Trailer

Although the trailer features dozens of Marvel heroes, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom steals the spotlight.

Unlike his iconic portrayal of Iron Man, Downey Jr. appears as a cold, calculating and ruthless Victor Von Doom, whose arrival sends shockwaves across the multiverse.

The trailer showcases Doom's immense power as he effortlessly withstands attacks from several heroes, including Thor, establishing him as one of the MCU's most formidable villains.

His brief appearance has already generated significant excitement among Marvel fans eager to see Downey Jr. return in an entirely different role.

Fantastic Four and Wakanda Join the Fight

The trailer confirms that the Fantastic Four will play a major role in the battle against Doctor Doom.

Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm are shown working alongside the Avengers, while Wakandan forces also prepare for the looming conflict.

The footage hints at a massive crossover event involving multiple Marvel teams, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the Agents of Wakanda.

Action, Emotion and Multiversal Stakes

Packed with high-octane action, large-scale destruction and emotional character moments, the trailer promises one of Marvel Studios' biggest cinematic spectacles.

Explosive battles, multiversal portals, powerful energy blasts and emotional reunions suggest that the film will combine blockbuster action with the emotional storytelling that defined previous Avengers films.

Within minutes of its release, the trailer became a fan favourite across social media, with viewers praising the return of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.'s transformation into Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, along with several other Marvel heroes expected to appear as the MCU enters its next major phase.

Doctor Doom threatening the fate of the multiverse and the Avengers assembling once again, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios' most ambitious films to date.