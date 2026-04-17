Avengers: Doomsday marks the reunion of the mightiest heroes, including the Avengers' Thor, Captain America, and Shang-Chi. It features heroes from the X-Men series, such as Professor X, and the movie Fantastic Four. So, on the whole, this Avengers: Doomsday will not just be a movie but a homecoming for all the Earth's greatest heroes.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a tough phase all through these years, fans have been eagerly waiting for Avengers: Doomsday ever since the makers said that it is an ongoing project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU)

The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the much-anticipated film of all time, Avengers: Doomsday, to a select audience.

Breaking Down the Trailer

The trailer opens with the biggest wait... what? moment, Robert Downey Jr. was shown as Doctor Doom, the main villain, not as Iron Man, who saves the world. This could be a twist: since the main villain looks just like Iron Man, the heroes could hesitate to fight him.

This trailer shows that multiverses crash into each other, which leads to huge destruction, which is not just destruction but an incursion. This concept comes straight out of Marvel Comics and could also lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release in 2027. The powerful villain Doom might intentionally destroy the universes or even control them.

And cut to the scene of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, a fictional educational institution in the Marvel Comics Universe founded by Professor Charles Xavier for humans with the X-gene, which makes them mutants.

They possess an X-gene within their DNA; because of it, they will have superpowers, and to control their powers and learn to coexist with humanity, this school has been set up. The school's fictional setting is Salem Centre, Westchester County, New York.

And the trailer shows that this school is in a damaged, destroyed state. This means that the villain Doom is so powerful, and even their dome is not safe in the hands of Doctor Doom. When their base is destroyed, no one is safe.

There is also a scene in the trailer where it shows the battle between Thor and Doom. This is not a simple thing. In the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor is portrayed as a power benchmark and someone difficult to win over; if he struggles to fight, then everyone is in trouble.

Still, even Thor could not handle Doctor Doom; it is worth noting that Doom is beyond most Avengers, possibly even Thanos. Chris Evans returns to the MCU as Steve Rogers this time, so the return of Captain America from a different timeline could not be just the same version.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at other heroes, such as Professor X, Gambit, Shang-Chi, Mystique, and Yelena Belova.

"I don't like him", says Chris Evans

When Chris Evans went up on the stage, he quoted about the reunion with the MCU, saying, "I said I would only come back for a real reason, and in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these superheroes need Steve Rogers. I love you, Downey, but this guy (Doom), I don't like him"

And on stage, Robert Downey Jr., while addressing the gathering, joked that he wanted to give almost 37,000 spoilers about the film and asked the fans to wait for the next 8 months to witness the spectacle on screen.

This movie also marks the reunion of the Russo Brothers, Anthony J. Russo and Joseph Vincent Russo, who are directors and producers widely known for shaping the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. They are also the founders of the production company AGBO, which grossed around $7 billion at the box office.

The trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was dropped at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, only for theatre owners. The audience reactions after watching the trailer were fantastic; they were all surprised and even asked the crew to replay it. The Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026