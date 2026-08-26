The encore release will screen across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Audiences can also watch the film in IMAX and select premium large-format theatres with Marvel Studios' new Infinity Vision certification.

The special theatrical edition will feature additional footage and new material designed to connect the story with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel fans in India are getting another chance to experience one of the biggest cinematic events in recent history on the big screen. Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to cinemas as "Avengers: Endgame Encore" on September 25, 2026.

The format is intended to deliver larger screens, brighter visuals and enhanced sound for a more immersive theatrical experience.

What is new in Avengers: Endgame Encore?

The returning version has a reported runtime of 185 minutes, about four minutes longer than the original 181-minute theatrical cut released in 2019. The additional material is intended to give the re-release a stronger connection to the next Avengers chapter.

Marvel has also introduced an updated visual presentation for the encore edition, including refreshed colour grading. The new presentation includes a new introduction and additional material linked to Avengers: Doomsday.

At the same time, a post-credits addition is expected to connect Endgame more directly with the upcoming film.

The re-release arrives at an important point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers: Doomsday is set to continue the Avengers story later this year.

Bringing Endgame back to theatres gives longtime viewers a chance to revisit the conclusion of the Infinity Saga while introducing elements that lead into the next major Avengers storyline.

Revisiting the story of Avengers: Endgame

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame picks up after Thanos uses the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe. The surviving Avengers are left dealing with the consequences of the devastating loss before discovering a final opportunity to reverse what happened.

The story brings together heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, Ant-Man and other allies for a desperate mission involving time travel and the Infinity Stones. Their journey ultimately leads to a massive confrontation with Thanos and his forces.

The film became the culmination of Marvel Studios' first major cinematic saga, bringing together storylines developed across 22 films. Marvel describes it as the grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga and the culmination of the journey that began with Iron Man in 2008.

The film also became particularly memorable for the emotional arcs of its central characters. Tony Stark's final sacrifice, Natasha Romanoff's decision on Vormir and Steve Rogers' farewell marked major turning points for the original Avengers team.

Cast and filmmaking team

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Endgame, with Kevin Feige serving as producer. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Executive producers included Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn, and Stan Lee.

The film brought together a huge ensemble cast, including:

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

A theatrical revisit before Doomsday

For Marvel fans, Avengers: Endgame Encore is more than a standard re-release. Its additional material, updated presentation and connection to Avengers: Doomsday make the September theatrical run part of Marvel's buildup toward its next Avengers event.

With screenings planned in multiple Indian languages and premium formats including IMAX and Infinity Vision, the September 25 return will give audiences another chance to relive the emotional climax of the Infinity Saga on the big screen.